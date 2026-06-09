Actor Manjari Fadnnis seeks justice after her Mumbai society's dog suffers brutal death: 'How can someone do this?'

Speaking to HT City, the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008) actor says, “Mikey went missing last month from our society in Mud Island. I thought he must be hanging around somewhere but after 3-4 days passed by we started searching for him. Now, after over a week, someone who knows about things informed us that he has been brutally hit and in a half-dead stage dumped in the khadi (beach) area. We searched but… (pauses).”

Actor Manjari Fadnnis posted a disturbing video on her Instagram on Monday night where the visibly devastated actor recounted how a dog from her housing society named Mikey was brutally killed and dumped at the beach by some people.

Now, they are contemplating action and seeking ‘Justice for Mikey’. “Myself and other friends of Mikey and an NGO run by Xavier Santiago are contemplating action against the culprit. How can someone do this?” she questions with a lump in her throat.

On her association with Mikey, the actor says, “Abandoned Mikey came to our society, with another dog Charlie, in around 2019-20 and used to stay near my staircase. I got very close to him and used to play with him and take care of him. We used to give him a bath, get his tail trimmed and really take care of him. I have two cats at home, and he was not cat-friendly so we used to play outside and take care of our neighbours.”

In her video, Fadnnis shared that the informant confessed that Mikey was sleeping quietly in the building’s basement area when he was hit on his head. "He (Mikey) got very disoriented. They dragged him into the staircase area, and they hit him more that he was bleeding from his mouth and he ped and pd. In half death, they put him inside a goni (sack) and threw him off into this khadi (creek) area behind,” she added.

The actor mentioned that they have no clue whether the dog survived or not, saying. “We are trying to search for his body right now. He’s gone."

With the video, Manjari wrote as a caption, “Our Mikey was Brutally Murdered… & we are going to fight for him… This should never happen with ANY Dog Ever again in any Society anywhere! People should be SCARED to hurt an animal! We NEED Stronger laws against Animal Cruelty!”

Manjari has urged strict action. Actors Bhumi Pednekar, Aksha Pardasany, Ridhima Pandit, Upasana Singh, Sonal Chauhan, singer Vineet Singh and others came in support of Manjari on social media and called for strict action against the culprits.