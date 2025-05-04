Aamir Khan rejected idea of Imran's Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel? Director says, ‘he told me never refer to this movie’
Imran Khan and filmmaker Abbas Tyrewala confirmed that there will no sequel to the 2008 super-hit film Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na.
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's nephew, Imran Khan, made his grand debut in Bollywood with the coming-of-age romantic comedy Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. The film became a commercial success and is still loved by many. Fans have been asking for a sequel for years. However, the film's director, Abbas Tyrewala, in a recent conversation with Imran Khan on the YouTube channel Aamir Khan Talkies, revealed how Aamir rejected the idea of a sequel. (Also Read: Aamir Khan says Hindi films are struggling as 'they've forgotten their roots': South films are mass, very hard-hitting)
Abbas Tyrewala and Imran Khan on Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na sequel
Imran spoke about how people often come up to him and grab him by the shirt, demanding to know about the film’s sequel. In response, Abbas said, “That’s my Instagram DM every day. Very shortly after the film’s release, I went to Aamir with an idea for the sequel — at some point, Jai and Aditi (Imran and Genelia D’Souza’s characters in the film) would fight. I told him, ‘Let’s start the sequel at the point when Jai and Aditi are on the verge of separation. Jai will bump into Meghna (Jai’s former love interest in the film) at a party and he is drunk.’”
Abbas reveals Aamir Khan rejected Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na sequel
Revealing Aamir’s reaction, Abbas said, “Aamir told me, ‘Never refer to this movie again. I don’t want to hear anything about the sequel if that’s the direction you’re going in.’” Abbas admitted that he himself lacked the enthusiasm to make a sequel to the beloved film. “I don’t know how to reboot fairytales. I haven’t seen them working well.” Imran and Abbas then spoke about a reunion of the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na gang over coffee but rejected the idea of making a sequel.
About Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na
The film follows the lives of two best friends, Jai and Aditi, who deny having romantic feelings for each other, only to realise their love once they begin dating other people. Apart from Imran, the film also featured Genelia D'Souza, with Prateik Babbar, Manjari Fadnis, and Ayaz Khan in key roles. The film earned ₹82.10 crore worldwide, proving to be a superhit.
Imran Khan's Bollywood comeback
Imran went MIA after the failure of his last film, Katti Batti, in 2015. However, in 2023, he updated his fans about his Bollywood comeback and wrote on Threads, “To whom it may concern; I hear you. And I'm working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me.”
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.