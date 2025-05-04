Aamir Khan rejected idea of Imran's Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel? Director says, ‘he told me never refer to this movie’

Abbas Tyrewala and Imran Khan on Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na sequel

Imran spoke about how people often come up to him and grab him by the shirt, demanding to know about the film’s sequel. In response, Abbas said, “That’s my Instagram DM every day. Very shortly after the film’s release, I went to Aamir with an idea for the sequel — at some point, Jai and Aditi (Imran and Genelia D’Souza’s characters in the film) would fight. I told him, ‘Let’s start the sequel at the point when Jai and Aditi are on the verge of separation. Jai will bump into Meghna (Jai’s former love interest in the film) at a party and he is drunk.’”

Abbas reveals Aamir Khan rejected Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na sequel

Revealing Aamir’s reaction, Abbas said, “Aamir told me, ‘Never refer to this movie again. I don’t want to hear anything about the sequel if that’s the direction you’re going in.’” Abbas admitted that he himself lacked the enthusiasm to make a sequel to the beloved film. “I don’t know how to reboot fairytales. I haven’t seen them working well.” Imran and Abbas then spoke about a reunion of the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na gang over coffee but rejected the idea of making a sequel.

About Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

The film follows the lives of two best friends, Jai and Aditi, who deny having romantic feelings for each other, only to realise their love once they begin dating other people. Apart from Imran, the film also featured Genelia D'Souza, with Prateik Babbar, Manjari Fadnis, and Ayaz Khan in key roles. The film earned ₹82.10 crore worldwide, proving to be a superhit.

Imran Khan's Bollywood comeback

Imran went MIA after the failure of his last film, Katti Batti, in 2015. However, in 2023, he updated his fans about his Bollywood comeback and wrote on Threads, “To whom it may concern; I hear you. And I'm working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me.”