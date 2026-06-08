ctor-comedian and General Secretary of the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), Upasana Singh comes out in support of Shilpa Shinde after the actor faces criticism for admitting that the sexual harassment allegations she made against Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli nearly nine years ago were false. Speaking to us, Upasana asserts that while Shinde’s actions were undoubtedly wrong, her decision to publicly acknowledge and regret them should also be taken into account. Upasana Singh backs Shilpa Shinde: If producers can forgive her, who are we to judge?

Shinde’s revelation, made recently on a podcast, sparks strong reactions from members of the television industry and organisations such as FWICE and AICWA. While many criticise the actor, Upasana has a different take. “Shilpa herself has admitted that she made a mistake. She’s not saying that she did the right thing,” says Upasana, adding, “I am not saying that filing a false sexual harassment case against the producers was the right thing to do. I don’t support that at all. But we should not look at only one side of the story. We should also try to understand the circumstances and the state of mind in which a person takes a decision.”

Having worked with Shilpa on three television shows, Upasana elaborates, “I know what kind of a girl she is. During shoots, if a spot boy had an accident, if someone’s child was unwell, or if someone needed financial help, Shilpa was always the first person to step forward. I have personally seen her helping people. She is a kind-hearted person.” The 50-year-old feels that the pressures and struggles Shilpa may have faced at the time could have influenced her actions. “What problems she was dealing with, what her financial situation was, what circumstances she was in when she took that decision, these are things that should also be considered. I am not saying she did the right thing. I am only saying that a person’s circumstances often influence the decisions they make.”

Reacting to Shilpa publicly owning up to her mistake years after the fiasco, Upasana says, “If someone comes forward and says, ‘I made a mistake, I regret it, and it has weighed heavily on my heart for years,’ that takes courage. Many of us make mistakes in life, but very few people openly admit them.” Addressing criticism and AICWA’s demand for strict action against Shilpa after her confession, Upasana feels the actor should have apologised privately instead of making a public confession. Pointing out that Kohli (producer) and the makers eventually chose to work with the actor again themselves appear willing to move on, she says, “The producers have every right to decide how they want to respond. They worked with her again. If they had so much anger and resentment towards her, they would never have worked with her again. The fact that they did suggests that they understood her situation in some way. If the producers can forgive her and move forward, then that is a matter between them. It is their decision to make. If they wanted legal action, they could have pursued it. But if they choose to move on, who are we to decide otherwise?”

At the same time, Upasana acknowledges that Shilpa’s admission could negatively impact genuine cases of harassment and misconduct. “What has happened shouldn’t have happened. People may now start questioning other cases as well, and that is unfortunate. There is no doubt that Shilpa made a mistake. No human being should do something like this. It will definitely raise questions, and that is a consequence of what has happened.”