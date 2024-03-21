The Freelance actor Manjari Fadnnis: People know me as an actor, but I am a singer at heart

A singer by heart and an actor by profession, Manjari Fadnnis is now equally focusing on both the options. Manjari Fadnnis on her visit to Lucknow(Instagram)

The Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008) actor has given a playback for the Tamil film Muthirai (2009), besides collaborating with singer-musician Raghav Sachar and Pakistani singer-composer Fakhar-e-Alam.

“I don’t know if I am a singer first or an actor – better it is to be known as a performing artiste. I started singing and dancing when I was a four and did numerous stage performances as well. I started acting at 14, which eventually became my profession. So, people know me as an actor, but I am a singer at heart! It’s tough to pick one over the other,” says the actor-singer on her recent visit to Lucknow.

Fadnnis has been taking her passion for singing more seriously. “I have been singing covers on Instagram and have got very encouraging feedback. My collaboration Radha Hi Bawari with musician-singer Nikhil Paralikar has fetched us 1.7 million views so far. So, I want to take this forward,” she adds.

Trained under her maternal grandmother Sadhana Tambe, an All-India Radio performer and classical music teacher, Fadnnis shares, “Nani has trained me in Hindustani Classical music since I was a kid. I am also learning under classical singer Sucheta Bhattacharjee.”

On the acting front too, a lot is happening for her. “I have completed the Lucknow leg of KC Bokadia’s Zindagi Namkeen Hai with Shreyas Talpade and have a small schedule left which we will shoot in Mussoorie or Kashmir. My film The UP Files where I play a fiery cop was also shot in Lucknow and will be my next release. I am eagerly waiting for the films Chalti Rahe Zindagi, Pune Highway and filmmakers Abbas-Mustan sir’s film,” she informs.

The Barot House (2019) actor says a lot has changed since the OTT series The Freelancers.

“People are seeing me in a new light. In all my upcoming films I have different shades and makers are letting me explore and experiment. I had been working all through but was underutilised and similar girl-next-door type roles were being offered. Now, I am in the best phase of my career and hope it goes upwards on both the fronts,” says Fadnnis on a signing-off note.