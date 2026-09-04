Manoj Bajpayee lauds Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe, says honest officers ‘surprise’ society today

Ever since Tukaram Mundhe took charge as commissioner of Maharashtra’s food safety department, his strict approach to food safety has been winning praise. Now, actor Manoj Bajpayee has also joined the list of admirers and praised Mundhe for the way he carries out his duties.

'People find it surprising'

Manoj Bajpayee spoke about FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe.

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While speaking to ANI, Manoj spoke about society and the way people view honest work, saying that we live in a time when a person doing their job with complete “honesty” and “dedication” often surprises people.

“A police officer, or, let’s say, Tukaram, is appointed to do a certain job. When he performs his duties with complete honesty and dedication, people find it surprising that he starts going viral. Have you realised this?” the actor said.

He added, “This simply means that when someone is performing their duty with complete honesty, he becomes a celebrity. And that itself tells us where we, as a society, have reached.”

Tukaram Mundhe, who took charge as commissioner of Maharashtra’s food safety body, has been carrying out inspections and taking action against food businesses found violating safety rules.

About Manoj's Last Man in Tower

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Manoj is set to be seen in Last Man in Tower, directed by Ben Rekhi and produced by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name and also features Divya Dutta and Boman Irani. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Manoj is set to be seen in Last Man in Tower, directed by Ben Rekhi and produced by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name and also features Divya Dutta and Boman Irani. {{/usCountry}}

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The film follows Masterji (played by Bajpayee), a retired school teacher whose decision to oppose the wishes of his community leads to conflict among the residents of his building. The story looks at the choices and relationships of the people as they face a major change in their lives. Last Man in Tower is scheduled to be released in cinemas across India on September 11.

The actor was last seen in projects like Governor, Inspector Zende, Despatch, Jugnuma: The Fable, Bhaiyya Ji, Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout and others.

Salman Khan's warning

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Tukaram Mundhe has also become popular among Bollywood celebrities. Recently, Salman Khan joked about a cafe in Bandra and warned then against compromising on prices, quality or hygiene. His warning appeared to be a cheeky reference to Maharashtra FDA Commissioner.

Salman reshared the cafe owner's video and wrote, "Refill my coffee ya please. Price mat badhana, quality maintain karna. Hygiene maintained or I will send HIM and it's done sis".

(With inputs from ANI)