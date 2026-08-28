Manoj Bajpayee buys 4.45-acre agricultural land in a village near Lonavala, Pune for ₹1.37 crore

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee purchased 1.80 hectares, or approximately 4.45 acres, of agricultural land in Mulshi taluka near Lonavala, a famous hill station about a two-hour drive from Pune, for ₹1.37 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Manoj Bajpayee purchased 1.80 hectares, or approximately 4.45 acres, of agricultural land in Mulshi taluka near Lonavala, a famous hill station. (HT Files)

The agricultural land, located in Tailbail village of Mulshi Taluka in Pune district, was purchased on August 25, 2026. A stamp duty of ₹6.86 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid for it.

Documents show the property was purchased from Vimalchand Khimraj Jain for a consideration value of ₹1,37,31,000.

Manoj Bajpayee and the seller Vimalchand Khimraj Jain could not be reached for comment. The story will be updated if a response is received.

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Who is Manoj Bajpayee? Manoj Bajpayee, one of Hindi cinema’s most acclaimed actors, has built a career spanning more than three decades and is known for films such as Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh and Bhonsle. He has also gained a strong following through streaming platforms, particularly for his role in The Family Man. The latest agricultural land purchase in Mulshi adds another real estate transaction to his portfolio.

In 2023, the actor invested ₹32 crore in four office units in Oshiwara, Mumbai, joining other Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, and Ajay Devgn, who have also invested in commercial properties.

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Documents show that the four office units registered on October 4, 2023, were purchased in a building named Signature Building, located off Veera Desai Road in Oshiwara. Bajpayee paid a stamp duty of ₹1.86 crore for the four office units, the documents showed.

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All about Mulshi The Mulshi region, near Lonavala known for its natural surroundings and proximity to the Mulshi dam, has traditionally attracted buyers seeking agricultural land and weekend homes.

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Over the years, the broader area has seen growing interest from investors and end-users seeking low-density properties, particularly as demand for second homes and lifestyle-focused real estate has expanded.