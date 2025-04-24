Menu Explore
Manoj Bajpayee leases office spaces in Mumbai for almost 11 lakh monthly rent for five years

ByHT Real Estate News
Apr 24, 2025 12:02 PM IST

Mumbai Real Estate: Manoj Bajpayee leases two commercial units totalling 3,810 sq ft in Andheri West area for nearly ₹11 lakh monthly rent

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and his wife Shabana Bajpayee have leased two commercial properties in Mumbai’s Andheri West for a monthly rent of 10.9 lakh for five years, according to documents sourced by data analytics firm CRE Matrix.

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and his wife Shabana Bajpayee have leased two commercial properties in Mumbai’s Andheri West for a monthly rent of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.9 lakh for five years. (Representational Image)(File Photo )
The office spaces, located in the Lotus Signature building on Veera Desai Road, each cover 1,905 sq ft of RERA carpet area, CRE Matrix reported.

Barcode Influencer Marketing Pvt Ltd has taken the property on lease, with a security deposit of 43.7 lakh. According to documents, the lease was registered on April 3, 2025, and spans a period of five years.

The agreement includes an annual rent escalation of 5%, with the monthly rent rising to 13.3 lakh by the fifth year. The lease also provides the tenant with six designated parking spaces and a fit-out period of 75 days for renovation and refurbishment.

This commercial lease in Andheri West, totalling 7.26 crore in rent over the license period, reflects the commercial importance of the Andheri West location, said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO and co-founder of CRE Matrix.

Also Read: From Karishma Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan, here’s why Bollywood stars prefer to invest in commercial properties

"While location still remains a key factor in determining the per sq ft rate, specific Grade A commercial projects can command a notable premium over other projects in the same location. To my mind, project relevance shall supersede location in future," he said.

Email queries have been sent to Bajpayee and Barcode Influencer Marketing. The copy will be updated if a response is received.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee buys 4 office units in Oshiwara for 31.08 crore

Bajpayee's property portfolio

In 2023, the actor invested 32 crore in four office units in Oshiwara, Mumbai, joining other Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, and Ajay Devgn, who have also invested in commercial properties.

The documents showed that the four office units registered on October 4, 2023, were purchased in a building named Signature Building, located off Veera Desai Road in Oshiwara. Bajpayee paid a stamp duty of 1.86 crore for the four office units, the documents had shown.

In August last year, Bajpayee and his wife sold their residential property in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi locality for 9 crore, documents accessed by Square Yards showed. The property is located within Minerva, a luxury residential tower in Mahalaxmi, and has a carpet area of 1,247 sq ft.

