Manoj Bajpayee on his preferred medium: Wherever there’s good work, Manoj Bajpayee will be there

Actor Manoj Bajpayee talks about not discriminating between mediums and only wanting to do good work be it in films or on OTT platforms.
By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Actor Manoj Bajpayee was recently seen in web series The Family Man 2.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has tasted success in different mediums, be it his projects releasing on the big screen or on the web. Recently, The Family Man 2 catapulted him further on the popularity chart, and he also starred in web film, Serious Men (2020) and Silence...Can You Hear It? earlier this year.

Ask him where his focus is going to be more from now on, and Bajpayee doesn’t really want to pick any one medium.

“I really want OTT platforms, cinema halls, satellite... all of it to flourish together, simultaneously. More the mediums, more the chances, more the opportunities for all of us. I will be doing OTT, and be a part of it, a part of films which will release directly in theatres, and satellite, too. I am only looking for good work,” says the actor, asserting, “So, where there is good work, Manoj Bajpayee will be there”.

The 52-year-old, who has been in the film business for over two decades now, has a criteria of choosing projects. However, post all his web outings that became immensely popular, one wonders if he will be stricter in picking roles.

Currently working on yet another web film, Despatch, the actor says, “I have always been very strict and that’s something I will follow. I am strict with my choices, I weigh them creatively. I will be doing more shows, but not now.”

Referring to both the seasons of The Family Man, Bajpayee confesses it is a very demanding job to be shooting for web series format.

“To shoot for so many episodes is not a mean thing” he says, admitting, “It really exhausts you completely by the end of it. You are down mentally and physically by the time you wrap up the shoot. It is quite draining. I cannot be signing things left, right and centre.”

While he was already inundated with offers on the web, the quantity has certainly increased.

“Post The Family Man 2, there are too many, but I am completely keeping myself away. It is too demanding,” he ends.

