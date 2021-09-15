Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Manoj Bajpayee: OTT has been the only savior for the entertainment industry amid pandemic
bollywood

Manoj Bajpayee: OTT has been the only savior for the entertainment industry amid pandemic

Some may call it a boon, some may call it a fad, but for Manoj Bajpayee the OTT boom is here to stay and he believes that it will only grow
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 07:49 PM IST
Manoj Bajpayee recently won the Best Actor awards for The Family Man season 2 at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM)

Some may call it a boon, some may call it a fad, but for Manoj Bajpayee the OTT boom is here to stay and he believes that it will only grow.

The actor himself has embraced the medium wholeheartedly and continues to work in multiple digital projects, which are highly acclaimed and loved by the audience equally.

“This has happened worldwide. There was only one medium of entertainment in a situation like lockdown when people couldn’t even step out and do anything, forget about watching a film in threatres. OTT has been the only savior for the entertainment industry amid pandemic,” notes Bajpayee.

He further lauds the OTT for keeping people busy and away from negativity.

“The various shows and films kept them away from all the anxiety and stress. It is the only medium that has kept people entertained. It is a big ocean from where people can choose what they want to watch,” he adds.

Not just for the audience, the 52-year-old feels for actors too, this has been a blessing. “All those people who can do some worthwhile job have got the chance to showcase their ability. It is a one of a kind situation. I pray that this time of celebrating talent and quality does not go away. In our country we often see that talented people were getting almost no due. The OTT has become a miracle for many,” Bajpayee explains.

He even admits that his popularity also has soared thanks to the OTT projects that he has done, especially The Family Man , for which he recently also won the Best Actor award for his role in the series’ second season at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

So does he feel that he has been reintroduced to his audience now because of OTTs?

“I am not being reintroduced to the admirers who were already there. I was not just sitting at home and doing nothing. I was someone who was quite busy when OTT boom came. The unique thing that has happened to me and my career is that it has taken me to a different kind of a fan base which is teen and young people. The audience of that age was not that aware of my work. Those are the people who are loving and liking my work in this past two years. It has kind of excited them to look at all my other past works. That I find is amazing,” he ends.

