Manoj Bajpayee's mother dies in Delhi hospital at 80

Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Bajpayee died in Delhi Thursday morning in a hospital. She was not keeping well and was admitted to the hospital around a month ago. (Also read: Manoj Bajpayee takes an autorickshaw ride in Jodhpur. Watch)

Geeta died Thursday at 8.30 am at the Max Super Speciality Hospital. "Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi passed away today at 8:30 am. She wasn't keeping well for the past 20 days and was undergoing treatment at Max Super Speciality Hospital," a statement from the actor's rep read.

Geeta Devi is survived by two other sons and three daughters. Manoj's father RK Bajpayee died in October last year. Manoj's father had been critically ill for some time and died at the age of 83 in Delhi. Manoj was shooting for a film in Kerala at the time and rushed to Delhi for the last rites.

On Wednesday, Manoj Bajpayee announced his next film, a courtroom drama titled Bandaa and unveiled his first look from the film. The movie is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki who has previously worked on web shows such as Aspirants and Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd.

A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, the courtroom drama is also produced by Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani.

Recently, Manoj appeared in a remix of the popular song Sapne Mein Milti Hai from his 1998 film Satya. Titled Kudi Meri, the song saw Manoj shaking a leg with Dhvani Bhanushali and Abhimanyu Dassani. The remix was done by Lijo George and DJ Chetas.

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Satya featured Manoj Bajpayee and set a trend of gangster films in Bollywood. Anurag Kashyap had co-written the film with Ram Gopal Varma. Saurabh Shukla, Urmila Matondkar and Shefali Shah also starred in the film.

