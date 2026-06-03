Manoj Bajpayee says he feels like quitting acting for past 10 years: ‘Want to escape from things that I’ve been doing'

Despite a career spanning more than three decades and numerous award-winning performances, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has admitted that he has often contemplated walking away from acting altogether. In a chat with Ranveer Allahbadia, the actor further expressed that he is now keen to explore a lighter side of cinema, including commercial entertainers and slapstick comedies that would allow him to step away from the emotionally demanding roles he is usually associated with.

Manoj Bajpayee talks about quiting acting

Manoj Bajpayee reveals why he wants to quit acting.

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When asked whether he would continue acting into old age, Manoj revealed, "Kareeb 10 saal se naa beech beechmein mann karta hai ki main acting chodh doon. Lekin fir kabhi koi role ajata hai aur main chala jaata hoon. Main acting ko majboori ki taur pe nahi karna chahta hoon ki mujhe ghar par dal roti leke jaani hai. Mujhe acting karni hai ki agar koi character ko nibhane main bahut mazza aayega (For the past 10 years, every now and then, I have felt like quitting acting. But then a role comes along, and I find myself going back to it. I don't want to act out of compulsion, just because I need to earn a living and provide for my family. I want to act only when I feel that playing a particular character will be truly enjoyable and fulfilling for me)."

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{{^usCountry}} The actor added, "Aajkal mera bada mann kar raha hai commercial film karne ka jabki main bahut door raha hoon. I want to do out-and-out slapstick comedy, nonsense karo. Thoda gaano pe naacho. Kuch nahi ghar se koi teyaari nahi karke aana hai (These days, I really feel like doing a commercial film, even though I have stayed away from that space for a long time. I want to do a full-fledged slapstick comedy, something completely silly and carefree. Dance to a few songs. Nothing serious, just show up on set without having to do any preparation at home), you just kiss your family goodbye, and you go have a good time on the set without even thinking about what you are playing. Escape from all the things that I have been doing." Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor added, "Aajkal mera bada mann kar raha hai commercial film karne ka jabki main bahut door raha hoon. I want to do out-and-out slapstick comedy, nonsense karo. Thoda gaano pe naacho. Kuch nahi ghar se koi teyaari nahi karke aana hai (These days, I really feel like doing a commercial film, even though I have stayed away from that space for a long time. I want to do a full-fledged slapstick comedy, something completely silly and carefree. Dance to a few songs. Nothing serious, just show up on set without having to do any preparation at home), you just kiss your family goodbye, and you go have a good time on the set without even thinking about what you are playing. Escape from all the things that I have been doing." Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

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Manoj Bajpayee is next set to be seen in Governor. Helmed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar and produced by Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, the film also stars Adah Sharma and Noushad Mohamed Kunju in key roles. Inspired by the events surrounding India's 1990 economic crisis, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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