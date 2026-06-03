Manoj Bajpayee says he feels like quitting acting for past 10 years: ‘Want to escape from things that I’ve been doing'
Manoj Bajpapyee said he wished to take a break from emotionally draining roles and do commercial films with slapstick comedy.
Despite a career spanning more than three decades and numerous award-winning performances, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has admitted that he has often contemplated walking away from acting altogether. In a chat with Ranveer Allahbadia, the actor further expressed that he is now keen to explore a lighter side of cinema, including commercial entertainers and slapstick comedies that would allow him to step away from the emotionally demanding roles he is usually associated with.
Manoj Bajpayee talks about quiting acting
When asked whether he would continue acting into old age, Manoj revealed, "Kareeb 10 saal se naa beech beechmein mann karta hai ki main acting chodh doon. Lekin fir kabhi koi role ajata hai aur main chala jaata hoon. Main acting ko majboori ki taur pe nahi karna chahta hoon ki mujhe ghar par dal roti leke jaani hai. Mujhe acting karni hai ki agar koi character ko nibhane main bahut mazza aayega (For the past 10 years, every now and then, I have felt like quitting acting. But then a role comes along, and I find myself going back to it. I don't want to act out of compulsion, just because I need to earn a living and provide for my family. I want to act only when I feel that playing a particular character will be truly enjoyable and fulfilling for me)."
The actor added, "Aajkal mera bada mann kar raha hai commercial film karne ka jabki main bahut door raha hoon. I want to do out-and-out slapstick comedy, nonsense karo. Thoda gaano pe naacho. Kuch nahi ghar se koi teyaari nahi karke aana hai (These days, I really feel like doing a commercial film, even though I have stayed away from that space for a long time. I want to do a full-fledged slapstick comedy, something completely silly and carefree. Dance to a few songs. Nothing serious, just show up on set without having to do any preparation at home), you just kiss your family goodbye, and you go have a good time on the set without even thinking about what you are playing. Escape from all the things that I have been doing."
Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film{{/usCountry}}
The actor added, "Aajkal mera bada mann kar raha hai commercial film karne ka jabki main bahut door raha hoon. I want to do out-and-out slapstick comedy, nonsense karo. Thoda gaano pe naacho. Kuch nahi ghar se koi teyaari nahi karke aana hai (These days, I really feel like doing a commercial film, even though I have stayed away from that space for a long time. I want to do a full-fledged slapstick comedy, something completely silly and carefree. Dance to a few songs. Nothing serious, just show up on set without having to do any preparation at home), you just kiss your family goodbye, and you go have a good time on the set without even thinking about what you are playing. Escape from all the things that I have been doing."
Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film{{/usCountry}}
Manoj Bajpayee is next set to be seen in Governor. Helmed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar and produced by Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, the film also stars Adah Sharma and Noushad Mohamed Kunju in key roles. Inspired by the events surrounding India's 1990 economic crisis, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12.
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