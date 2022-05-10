Manoj Bajpayee says nobody talks about content, performances in films: 'Sab 1000 cr, 300 cr mein phase hai'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has spoken about content in films nowadays and how the conversation has been revolving around the box office collection and numbers. In a new interview, the actor said that people are not willing to speak about the content and performances in films. He added that everyone is stuck with the numbers. The actor called OTT platforms 'a boon' adding that it's 'heartwarming' to see talented actors busy with work. (Also Read | Manoj Bajpayee says mainstream Bollywood filmmakers are scared of south films’ success: ‘They don’t know where to look’)

In the last few months, several big-budget films released in theatres which minted money at the box office. SS Rajamouli's RRR collected ₹246 crore at the box office in four weeks. It also entered the ₹1,000 crore club worldwide within 16 days of its release. Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 2 earned ₹134.50 crore on its opening day. Later, it also crossed the ₹1000-crore mark. Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, a small budget film, crossed ₹250 crore mark at the box office.

In an interview with journalist Puja Talwar, Manoj said, "Koi baat hi nahi karraha hai ki film kaesi hai? Koi baat karne ko raazi nahi hai performances kaesi hai. Baki departments ki kya contribution hai? Kya hai na hum sab ₹1000 crore aur ₹300 crore aur ₹400 crore mein phasein huye hai. Yeh jhagda kaayi saalon se chal raha hai aur mujhe lagta hai ki yeh khatam hone wala hai nahi (No one wants to talk about the film or the performances or contribution of the other departments. We are all stuck in collections of ₹1000 crore, ₹400 crore and ₹300 crore. This debate has been going on for a long time and I don't think it will end)."

He also said, "Now critics are saying 'Why don't you make films like them? Why is your film not working?' It's been asked to those in the mainstream. Those in the mainstream are being put in the witness box by their own mainstream critics. As for me, I was never a part of that world. I used to go sometimes to that world for some reason but would come back again. For us getting our film released in theatres was tough before. Now it gets tougher due to the ₹1000 crore films. OTT has been a boon. It was a boon for actors like me. It was a boon for so many other talents, so many other faculties. It's heartwarming to see all of them busy and consumed by OTT and such amazing work that they are doing."

Meanwhile, Manoj has several projects in the pipeline including Gulmohar. Directed by Rahul Chittella, the film also features Sharmila Tagore, Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma and Simran Rishi Bagga.

He will also lend his voice for the Hindi version of The Sandman along with Vijay Varma (Lord Morpheus/Dream), Adarsh Gourav (John Constastine), Kubbra Sait (Death), Tillotama Shome (Calliope), Neeraj Kabi (Lucifer) and Sushant Divgikar (Desire). He will lend his voice to Dr Destiny's character. Manoj also has the thriller drama Joram, directed by Devashish Makhija.

