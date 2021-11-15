Manoj Bajpayee shares throwback picture, shows fans his ‘newborn’ moustache

Actor Manoj Bajpayee shared an old picture of him and took his fans on a trip down the memory lane. Sharing the picture, Manoj wrote, “Photo was done by Ajanta studio lal bazar Bettiah district west Champaran, Bihar!!! Gaur karein muchon ne abhi janam he liya hai (Pay attention to my freshly grown moustache)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The photo was originally posted by a Twitter user named Shekhar Kumar, who captioned it, “Doordarshan dwara pehli tasveer #legend (First picture courtesy Doordarshan)."

Many people commented on the picture. One fan said, “You are one of the finest actors around. Best wishes from Pakistan.” While another one said, “This photo can be an inspiration for many common people with big dreams of becoming actor. Such a simple man and now national award winner.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Manoj talked about his Bollywood journey. “It has definitely not been a bed of roses. When you read these interviews, it says so much about the journey also. Some day, I will write my autobiography, then you will come to know what it was like,” he said.

Read More: Manoj Bajpayee opens up on surviving in Bollywood despite ‘politics, blind items, powerful opposition’

“All I will say is that I had quite a lot of ups and downs, it was a roller-coaster ride. I would never wish that anybody else gets into my shoes because the 25 years have only been a struggle to get films and good roles,” he added.

Last year, while interacting with Humans of Bombay, Manoj talked about his days of struggle and the first role he bagged. “The hunger in my stomach couldn’t dissuade my hunger to succeed. After 4 years of struggle, I got a role in Mahesh Bhatt’s TV series. I got Rs.1500 per episode–my first steady income. My work was noticed & I was offered my first Bollywood film & soon, I got my big break with Satya,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manoj, who was honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2019, has appeared in a series of streaming releases this year. These include Dial 100, Silence, Ray and The Family Man season 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON