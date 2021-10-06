Mahesh Bhatt reveals how Vikram Bhatt politely declined to invite him to his secret wedding

Confirming filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's wedding to art connoisseur Shwetambari Soni, his longtime creative collaborator Mahesh Bhatt revealed that the wedding took place over a year ago and that he wasn't invited.

In an interview, Mahesh Bhatt said that Vikram wanted the wedding to be a hush-hush affair and that Mahesh refused to believe that he could keep it under wraps for too long. News of the secret wedding first broke earlier today.

Mahesh told a leading daily, “Vikram Bhatt got married last September during the peak of the lockdown. He called me and said, ‘Boss I am getting married and since there is a restriction on the number of people who can be invited for the marriage ceremony and also keeping your health concerns in mind in these Covid times, I will not burden you and ask you to come. But we are going to keep this under the wraps’.”

The advice Mahesh gave Vikram was: “Vikram you are like a cat, drinking milk with his eyes closed, thinking nobody is watching. This is the age of invasive media, be sure your marriage won’t stay hidden for long.”

Also read: Vikram Bhatt says he was told ‘different drugs are offered on trays’ at high-profile Bollywood parties

Vikram's wife, Shwetambari Soni, is associated with the Trinity Art Gallery in Mumbai, and the two have often shared pictures with each other on Instagram. On Wednesday, the filmmaker shared a photo with his wife on her birthday, and wrote in his caption, “You turned me inside out, And you showed me what life was about, Only you, The only one that stole my heart away, I wanna do all I can just to show you, Make you understand, Only you, The only one that stole my heart away, Happy birthday me love. @shwetaambari.soni.”