Manoj Bajpayee reveals he struggles to understand Christopher Nolan's films: ‘Oppenheimer mujhe zyada samajh nahi aati’

Manoj says he doesn't understand the concept of time

When the Bhaiyya Ji actor was quizzed about his favourite Christopher movie and why, he said, “Yaar dekho, Nolan mujhe samajh nahi aate zyada, main aapko sach me batau. Time ka jo concept hai na, mujhe samajhne me thodi dikkat hoti hai. Lekin koshish kar rha hu, uspe kuchh padh ke, usko samajhne ki. Oppenheimer mujhe zyada samajh nahi aati (Honestly speaking, I do not get Nolan and his films. I struggle to understand the concept of time. But I am trying to understand and learn by reading more about it. I don't understand Oppenheimer either).”

He further added, “Fir wo ek film thi unki war waali, World War 2 pe, Dunkirk. The one thing that has always disturbed me is the concept of war. LOC Kargil mujhe karte hue bhi pareshani ho rhi thi. Log marte hain, ek dusre ko log maar rhe hote hain. Bohot disturbing sachhai hai (Then he made a war film called Dunkirk based on World War 2. The one thing that has always disturbed me is the concept of war. When I acted in LOC Kargil, I found it really hard to do. People die and they kill each other. This is a very disturbing reality).”

About Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj made his acting debut as Man Singh with Shekhar Kapur's Bandit Queen. He later shot to fame with films like Satya, Shool, Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar, Zubeidaa, Aks and Pinjar. The actor also gained popularity with Raj and DK's spy series - The Family Man. Manoj will be next seen in Raam Reddy's Indian-American co-production The Fable.