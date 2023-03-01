Manoj Bajpayee touches Tanuja's feet at movie screening, fans call him 'humble and respectful'. Watch

Manoj Bajpayee, who will next be seen in the family drama Gulmohar, was spotted helping veteran actor Tanuja during the film's screening in Mumbai on Tuesday. He held her hand as she left the event, and greeted her with folded hands. In a video of their interaction that is being widely circulated on fan and paparazzi pages, Manoj is seen touching Tanuja's feet as she smiled at him and patted his shoulder after watching his film. Many are praising the actor for his ‘respectful’ gesture towards the veteran actor, with some calling him 'humble'. Also read: Manoj Bajpayee recalls Shah Rukh took him to disco for the first time

In the video of Manoj Bajpayee and Tanuja, Saba Ali Khan, daughter of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who features with Manoj in Gulmohar, is also seen. She smiled as Manoj touched Tanuja's feet. Reacting to their video shared on a paparazzi page on Instagram, a person wrote, "Love Manoj sir, he is so humble and respectful." Another one commented, "Wonderful, good to see these type of gestures." A fan wrote about Manoj, "Love him."

Apart from Tanuja and Saba, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Raashii Khanna, Nandita Das, Saiyami Kher, Alka Yagnik, Boman Irani and other celebs also attended Gulmohar's screening in Mumbai. Manoj's wife, actor Shabana, also made a rare appearance at the screening. The couple posed for the paparazzi at the event.

Gulmohar starring Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on March 3. The family drama marks Manoj’s first collaboration with Sharmila, who plays his mother in the movie. Recently, praising Sharmila, Manoj told news agency PTI, “Sharmila Tagore ji has been very easy to work with, she knew how to put everyone at ease. She worked like a team member. It was fascinating to see her getting nervous before the shot, she was giving her shot as if she was giving it for the first time."

Directed by Rahul V Chittella, Gulmohar also features Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, Simran, and Kaveri Seth. It is produced by Star Studios in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works.

