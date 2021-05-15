Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Manoj Bajpayee treats fans to glimpses from his recent outing: 'Away from everyone and everywhere'
Manoj Bajpayee treats fans to glimpses from his recent outing: 'Away from everyone and everywhere'

On Saturday, Manoj Bajpayee treated his fans to pictures and a video from his trip to the mountains. See them here.
MAY 15, 2021
Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday treated fans to a picturesque view from his recent outing. The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared beautiful glimpses featuring mountains, rainbow and flora.

Manoj's pictures and video featured the early morning view at the beautiful but undisclosed location. The pictures showed a scenic view of pine forests and clouds covering the mountains, a rainbow across the sky and a morning view from his room's balcony. The short clip also showed a bright morning amid the hills with birds chirping.

Sharing them, he wrote, "Away from everyone & everywhere .....!!!!" Few of his industry friends reacted to the pictures and video. Filmmaker Mohit Chhabra and more than one lakh users liked the post. Actor Fatima Sana Sheikh dropped fire emojis like many of Manoj's fans. As his Instagram Stories, he shared a picture of a sun set.

In April, he had shared pictures of snow-capped mountains from Uttarakhand and had written: "Beautiful uttrakhand (loha ghat) !!"

Manoj was last seen in the crime feature drama titled Silence: Can You Hear It? The actor has the season two of his popular web series The Family Man in the pipeline.

