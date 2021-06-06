Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar join fans in praying for Dilip Kumar's quick recovery: 'Get well soon'

Fans of veteran actor Dilip Kumar and celebrities like Manoj Bajpayee and Urmila Matondkar took to social media to pray for the senior actor's speedy recovery. The actor was admitted to a city hospital after he complained of breathlessness.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Dilip Kumar complained of breathlessness and was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja hospital on Sunday.(HT File Photo)

Members of the Indian film industry have taken to social media to wish veteran actor Dilip Kumar a speedy recovery after he got admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja hospital on Sunday morning.

The 98-year-old complained of breathlessness and was admitted to the hospital for the same.

Confirming the news, Dilip Kumar's manager shared an update of the actor's health on his official Twitter account. "Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-COVID PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He's had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe," the tweet read.

Soon after the tweet, wishes for Dilip Kumar's speedy recovery have started pouring in from fans and other celebrities.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted: "Praying for Dilip Saab's speedy recovery."

Actor Urmila Matondkar wrote: "Wishing a speedy recovery to our great legend."

Known as the Tragedy King of Bollywood, the veteran actor's career has spanned over six decades. Devdas (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Ganga Jamuna (1961), Kranti (1981), and Karma (1986) are some the memorable films of Dilip Kumar.

Not only the members of the film industry, Dilip Kumar's fans have also prayed for his speedy recovery.

Also read: Paul Walker's brother thanks Vin Diesel for doing a 'good job of tastefully paying tribute to Brian O'Conner'

"Get well soon sir. You are a gem. Can't wait to see you in pink of your health," a fan tweeted.

"Prayers to God for your speedy recovery," another fan wrote on Twitter.

Dilip Kumar was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar for two days for some routine checkups and tests last year too.

