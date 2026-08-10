Manoj Muntashir reacts to AR Rahman’s Chhaava propaganda remark: ‘He must have read the script’

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir recently reacted to AR Rahman's past statement, hinting at not getting work due to his religious identity. The writer challenged Rahman's claim and even suggested that the music director might not be getting work perhaps because he hasn't maintained good relations with people in the industry.

'Maybe songs haven't worked in the last few years'

Manoj Muntashir dismisses AR Rahman's claim of discrimination in the industry,

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Manoj questioned Rahman's claim and shared that the nation has seen many legends who were Muslims. He also said that Rahman is himself a legend and achieved the zenith due to his work in the country.

He said, "When Mohd Azharuddin become captain of the Indian Cricket team, when a Muslim becomes the President of India, when a legend like AR Rahman...who despite his religious identity...there is no bigger name than him in this country. Why didn't he ask this question, 'Why me?' or 'Why a Muslim?' Today because of some reason you feel that you are getting less work than why shouldn't we look for other reasons. It might be that we have not maintained good relations with people. Maybe the songs haven't worked in the last few years. There can be so many other reasons. I don't understand what is the reason behind hurting the social fabric of this nation suddenly. But whenever, I will meet him, I will ask him this. He does not mind an open dialogue. "

Manoj on calling Chhaava propaganda

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Manoj also reacted to Rahman calling Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava a propaganda film despite giving the music of the film. The writer strongly believes that Rahman shouldn't have agreed to do the film in the first place if he thought that it was a propaganda film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manoj also reacted to Rahman calling Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava a propaganda film despite giving the music of the film. The writer strongly believes that Rahman shouldn't have agreed to do the film in the first place if he thought that it was a propaganda film. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He said, "He shouldn't have been a part of that film. It is not like you hadn’t heard the script before agreeing to work in it. You suddenly started composing music for it? He must have read the script. Okay so it was a propaganda film and you didn’t want to do it... but after doing the film and calling it a propaganda, I do not understand this, sorry."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What did Rahman say?

In an earlier interaction with BBC, Rahman was asked whether there is ‘prejudice within the Hindi film landscape’ and if he has faced any discrimination. Responding to the same, he had said, “Maybe I never get to know of this, maybe it was concealed but I didn’t feel any of this. Maybe in the past eight years because a power shift has happened and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you but the music company went ahead and hired their 5 composers. I say good, I have more time to chill with my family. I am not in search for work. I don’t want to go in search for work. I want work to come to me; my sincerity to earn work. Whatever I deserve, I get.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Manoj's remarks have once again brought attention to Rahman's earlier comments about his experiences within the Hindi film industry. While Rahman had spoken about the possibility of prejudice and a shift in the industry, Manoj has questioned whether other professional factors could have played a role in the music director's work opportunities.

The comments also come amid renewed discussion around Chhaava, with Manoj offering a contrasting view on Rahman's criticism of the film despite the music director having worked on the project.