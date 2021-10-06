Masaba Gupta joins Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani on their vacation, enjoys a drink in the sun. See pics

Longtime friends Masaba Gupta and Rhea Kapoor have taken a trip together to Rajasthan. On Wednesday, Masaba shared a series of pictures on Instagram from their vacation.

In one of the pictures, Masaba and Rhea share a laugh and enjoy drinks under the sun. She also added pictures of the exotic cuisine they were dining on, with the caption “Before seasons change." Besides holiday, Rhea also celebrated her husband Karan Boolani's birthday in Rajasthan.

Masaba and Rhea, who are not just friends but also business collaborators, have earlier admitted to being creatively intuitive of each other. In 2019, the duo joined forces to launch their trousseau wear collection, ‘The Chronicles of Femininity'. At the time, the duo spoke about their collaboration.

“Sonam and I don’t have supermodel bodies. We don’t spend our lives in the gym and we can’t diet we are proper Punjabi girls! Masaba is exactly like that too. We opt for clothes that fit our bodies and not the other way around,” Rhea said, speaking to Vogue in 2019. “Rhea and I understand our bodies very well today. We don’t kill ourselves to fit into anything. Our collection celebrates that very spirit. It’s truly an extension of how we dress in our lives,” Masaba added.

Earlier this year, when Rhea got married to Karan Boolani, Masaba shared a picture of Rhea's alta-smeared feet on Instagram. In the picture, Rhea wore a nude-colored floral dress as she seemingly posed on a white bedsheet. Masaba shared the picture with a heart emoji and tagged Rhea. Although Rhea's list of invitees was really short, Masaba made it to the list.