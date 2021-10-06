Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Masaba Gupta joins Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani on their vacation, enjoys a drink in the sun. See pics
bollywood

Masaba Gupta joins Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani on their vacation, enjoys a drink in the sun. See pics

Published on Oct 06, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Masaba Gupta and Rhea Kapoor enjoying on a sunny day(Twitter)
By HT Entertainment Desk

Longtime friends Masaba Gupta and Rhea Kapoor have taken a trip together to Rajasthan. On Wednesday, Masaba shared a series of pictures on Instagram from their vacation.

In one of the pictures, Masaba and Rhea share a laugh and enjoy drinks under the sun. She also added pictures of the exotic cuisine they were dining on, with the caption “Before seasons change." Besides holiday, Rhea also celebrated her husband Karan Boolani's birthday in Rajasthan. 

Masaba and Rhea, who are not just friends but also business collaborators, have earlier admitted to being creatively intuitive of each other. In 2019, the duo joined forces to launch their trousseau wear collection, ‘The Chronicles of Femininity'. At the time, the duo spoke about their collaboration. 

READ MORE: Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding party: Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta turn up in style. See pics

“Sonam and I don’t have supermodel bodies. We don’t spend our lives in the gym and we can’t diet we are proper Punjabi girls! Masaba is exactly like that too. We opt for clothes that fit our bodies and not the other way around,” Rhea said, speaking to Vogue in 2019. “Rhea and I understand our bodies very well today. We don’t kill ourselves to fit into anything. Our collection celebrates that very spirit. It’s truly an extension of how we dress in our lives,” Masaba added.

Earlier this year, when Rhea got married to Karan Boolani, Masaba shared a picture of Rhea's alta-smeared feet on Instagram. In the picture, Rhea wore a nude-colored floral dress as she seemingly posed on a white bedsheet. Masaba shared the picture with a heart emoji and tagged Rhea. Although Rhea's list of invitees was really short, Masaba made it to the list.

masaba gupta rhea kapoor instagram story rhea kapoor karan boolani
