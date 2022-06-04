Masaba Gupta recalls struggle with acne when she was 12: 'Didn’t want to look into a mirror for years’

Actor, fashion designer, Masaba Gupta has talked about her struggle with acne since she was a teenager. On Friday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself when she was 12-years-old and started getting acne on her face. She also added that she didn’t want to look into a mirror for years and wrote, “What would you tell a 12-year-old who didn’t want to look into a mirror for years. Thanks to acne blowing up on her face overnight…But she survived it all anyway.” (Also read: Masaba Gupta reveals she was judged for eating 'aloo and rice' on a date)

Masaba further added that it was her mother, actor, Neena Gupta who helped her to overcome the difficult phase of her life. “I would look to their parents… I don’t know how my mother did it but she raised me to believe I’m a queen anyway,” she shared along with the post.

This is not the first time that Masaba has spoken about her experience with acne. Earlier in 2017, she had shared pictures of herself with acne marks as she opened up about it in a long note. She said, “I've had terrible acne for 14 years and by terrible, I mean, most days it looked like I had a cigarette stubbed in my face. Dark scars on my face and my head. There were days I would refuse to leave home without putting powder on my face and refuse to put any lights on in the room.”

Masaba recently starred in Amazon Prime Video’s anthology series Modern Love Mumbai. She is a part of Dhruv Sehgal's story I Love Thane, co-starring Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh. She will be next seen in the second season of her Netflix series Masaba Masaba.

Masaba also owns her designer label House of Masaba.

