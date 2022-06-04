Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Masaba Gupta recalls struggle with acne when she was 12: 'Didn’t want to look into a mirror for years’
bollywood

Masaba Gupta recalls struggle with acne when she was 12: 'Didn’t want to look into a mirror for years’

Masaba Gupta has shared a throwback picture of herself when she was 12 years old and talked about her struggle with acne. 
Masaba Gupta.
Published on Jun 04, 2022 06:46 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor, fashion designer, Masaba Gupta has talked about her struggle with acne since she was a teenager. On Friday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself when she was 12-years-old and started getting acne on her face. She also added that she didn’t want to look into a mirror for years and wrote, “What would you tell a 12-year-old who didn’t want to look into a mirror for years. Thanks to acne blowing up on her face overnight…But she survived it all anyway.” (Also read: Masaba Gupta reveals she was judged for eating 'aloo and rice' on a date)

Masaba further added that it was her mother, actor, Neena Gupta who helped her to overcome the difficult phase of her life. “I would look to their parents… I don’t know how my mother did it but she raised me to believe I’m a queen anyway,” she shared along with the post.

This is not the first time that Masaba has spoken about her experience with acne. Earlier in 2017, she had shared pictures of herself with acne marks as she opened up about it in a long note. She said, “I've had terrible acne for 14 years and by terrible, I mean, most days it looked like I had a cigarette stubbed in my face. Dark scars on my face and my head. There were days I would refuse to leave home without putting powder on my face and refuse to put any lights on in the room.”

RELATED STORIES

Masaba recently starred in Amazon Prime Video’s anthology series Modern Love Mumbai. She is a part of Dhruv Sehgal's story I Love Thane, co-starring Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh. She will be next seen in the second season of her Netflix series Masaba Masaba.

Masaba also owns her designer label House of Masaba.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
masaba gupta neena gupta
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP