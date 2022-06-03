Masaba Gupta reveals her worst dates, says she was judged for eating 'aloo and rice'

Masaba Gupta recently opened up about her dating life. The fashion designer and actor, who is Neena Gupta’s daughter, said she has been on good and bad dates. While sometime Masaba was ghosted, she said she too had ghosted people for good reasons. (Also read: Masaba Gupta believes Saiba and Parth from Modern Love India wouldn't still be together: Interview)

Masaba was previously married to film producer Madhu Mantena. The couple married in 2015, and divorced in 2019. She is currently dating actor Satyadeep Misra, who was previously married to actor Aditi Rao Hydari.

Recalling her experience on her worst date, Masaba said in an interview that she was once judged by the way she was eating sizzlers. She told Filmfare, “I get very irritated when I can't eat properly, I am somebody who loves my food and loves to eat it muh kholke.”

Masaba said, “I was on one date, where I felt like I was being judged by the way I was eating a sizzler. There is no elegant way of eating a sizzler, because each time you cut something, something is flying, something is happening. So yeah that was a bad one, where I was just being judged for eating my aloo (potato) and my rice.” Masaba added that her idea of love had changed over time.

Masaba was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's web series, Modern love, Mumbai. She featured in Dhruv Sehgal's story, I Love Thane. She played a 34-year-old Mumbaikar without a boyfriend or husband in the story. Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh were also a part of it. She will be next seen in the second instalment of her Netflix series, Masaba Masaba. She is also the owner of her designer label, House of Masaba.

