Masaba Gupta reveals impressive weight loss transformation, says 'ghar ka khana' helped her. See pic

Designer-actor Masaba Gupta is the lightest she has been in 10 years. She shared with her fans how she has almost cured her PCOD (Polycystic Ovary syndrome). On Friday, Masaba took to Instagram to share a picture of her physical transformation.

In the picture, Masaba Gupta is wearing a sports bra and a pair of shorts, taking a mirror selfie. She appears to have lost a considerable amount of weight. Speaking about her transformation, Masaba wrote in her caption, "I am as committed to my health as I am to my business & my relationships. this to yourself every single day. You have to make one thing about Fitness non-negotiable in your life. It all starts there."

Masaba Gupta also shared what helped her get to her ideal body weight. "My 7-9am workout/walk/yoga is non-negotiable…also no ordering in outside food on a weekday! Simple, ghar ka khaana. No celebration the night before, no amount of stress & no phone call can distract me from this. This non-negotiable has helped me nearly cure PCOD, get off medication, focus better and enjoy time off with the food & drink I love with friends & family on the weekend even more."

She added, "I’m the lightest I’ve been in 10 years today and want to prove to myself that a lot of hormonal issues us girls have sometimes can be tackled through fixing your nutrition & making physical activity your focus!•••• What are some of your non-negotiables? Tell me in the comments below."

Masaba's celebrity friends were surprised by her post. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Masaba masaba masaba fan girl bro hugs." Actor Ali Fazal also wrote about how changing looks often takes a toll on an actor. "So nice to read this.. as a man if i may- haven gone through so many transformations for work, and what nobody realises is the toll it takes and sometimes mentally that a part of the mind switches off to all inputs. And its only focus and nutrition that almost rekindles the hope that our bodies are amazing gods within themselves.. capable of the unthinkable sometimes. Good on you!! And thank you for this. Inspiring indeed. I started yoga, and nothings pulling me away from that ever now. A non negotiable!? Hehe," he wrote.

Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Woooowwww Masssuuuuuu amazing." Malaika Arora wrote, "Incredible woman." Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wrote, "Dear @masabagupta Thankyou for speaking about PCOD. This is one of the most important post in a woman's life who has suffered from PCOD for really long. Mood Swings, bloating and sudden weight gain. Yoga, walk and only low intensity work out helped me in the past four years. Where i decided no more meds. Meditation everyday, A good energy with a happy state of mind is what i look for everyday. And it's started showing now in my overall outlook towards life."

Masaba is the daughter of actor Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. Masaba and Neena will soon be seen on the second season of their Netflix show, Masaba Masaba.