Masaba Gupta reveals 'one thing' she came to know only after mom Neena Gupta's book was released

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta has revealed the 'one thing' she wasn't aware of until her mother actor Neena Gupta's autobiography Sach Kahun Toh was released. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Masaba conducted an Ask Me Anything session. She was posed with many questions by her fans.

One of the fans asked Neena Gupta's daughter, Masaba Gupta, "What's one thing that you didnt know from Neena ji's book "Sach Kahun Toh"?" Masaba replied, "I didn't know that she did not have any money when she had me, when I was born and I didn't even know she had no money to pay even for my birth, which was a C-section so that was really heartbreaking."

In May, Masaba had shared an excerpt from Neena's autobiography on Instagram which spoke about her financial situation when Masaba was born. She had captioned her post, "An excerpt from ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ by @neena_gupta : When I was born, my mum had ₹2000/- in her bank account. A timely tax reimbursement would bump that number up to ₹12,000/- and of course I was a C-section baby. As I read mom’s biography I learn so many things & the hardships she has had to endure. I work very hard every single day of my life & never ever let anyone not give me what I deserve only to make sure I can pay her back for bringing me into this world.....with interest!"

"As my due date approached, I started to worry because I had very little money in my account. I could afford a natural birth because it would cost only ₹2000. But I knew if I had to have a C-section, I would be in trouble because the surgery cost almost ₹10,000. Luckily, a tax reimbursement of ₹9000 came through a few days before my delivery and I finally ended up with ₹12,000 in my bank account," the excerpt read.

"Good thing this money came through, because my doctor informed me that I would need a C-section. My father who had come down at the time to help me through the birth was livid. He said this was a ploy to just charge us more money," read the next passage.

After the release of the book, Neena Gupta had said that everything was out of her 'system now'. "Things I was hiding for so many years. That's a big relief," she had told actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who launched the book, during an Instagram video chat.

Meanwhile, Masaba has started working on the second season of her Netflix series Masaba Masaba. The scripted series is based moments from her life and follows her background and the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family. The first season of the show had debuted in August 2020 on Netflix.