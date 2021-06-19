Masaba Gupta teases Neena Gupta with vintage ad: 'Next time I come to eat lunch I expect this performance'

Designer-actor Masaba Gupta on Saturday took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback video of her mother Neena Gupta. In the video, a young Neena is seen acting with vivid expressions as she prepares lunch and lip-syncs to singer Preeti Sagar’s jingle for a pressure cooker brand. In the advertisement, Neena is in a traditional look, wearing a saree with a matching blouse. She wore a bindi and had her hair tied in a bun with flowers on it.

Sharing the video, Masaba Gupta captioned it, "Next time I come to eat lunch I expect this exact performance @neena_gupta 😅 | have you ordered her book yet? Link In Bio #sachkahuntoh." Reacting to her post, Neena Gupta wrote, "Hey bhagwan (Oh God)."

Producer Ashvini Yardi wrote, "This jingle was so addictive… I use to sing this all the time #iconicads." Taking to the comments section, fans also reacted to the video. A fan said, "Hahaha making transition videos before it was cool." Another wrote, "Omg I loved reading about this ad in her book! The book is all heart." Another commented, "This is pure Neena ji SUPREMACY." "Ha ha ha...love this bitiya-mumma (daughter-mother) banter," reacted another.

Neena recently launched her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh and called her book an honest tell-all tale about her life, chronicling her professional highs and personal lows. The book touches upon several milestones of her life, from her unconventional pregnancy, single parenthood to a successful comeback in Bollywood.

During an Instagram video chat with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who launched the book, Neena had said, "I would start and wonder, 'What is there to write about my life? Why would people be interested in reading it?' Then the lockdown happened... And I did a lot of thinking about my life and decided to resume writing again."

She had also added, "Everything is out of my system now. Things I was hiding for so many years. That's a big relief. I think, may be after reading the book, even if one person doesn't make the mistake which I did, if they feel 'yeah, we should not do this', it'll be worth it."

Meanwhile, Neena will be seen in the second season of Masaba Masaba, Dial 100 and Goodbye. In Goodbye, she will essay the role of actor Amitabh Bachchan's wife.