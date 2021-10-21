Meenakshi Sundareshwar trailer: Newlyweds Sanya Malhotra-Abhimanyu Dassani struggle with long-distance marriage. Watch

The trailer of Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani-starrer Meenakshi Sundareshwar was released on Thursday. Sanya and Abhimanyu play Meenakshi and Sundareshwar, a newlywed couple who struggle with a long-distance marriage in the movie.

While Abhimanyu lands a job in Bengaluru, Sanya stays back in Madurai with her in-laws. The trailer then narrates the journey of the relationship as they learn to adjust to long-distance married life.

Helmed by Vivek Soni, the trailer of the romantic comedy Meenakshi Sundareshwar also gives a glimpse of the on-screen couple's insecurities, bickering, flaws, and dissimilarities. The film is set against the Tamil culture.

Sharing the link of the trailer, Sanya on Instagram wrote, "Meenakshi Sundareshwar Trailer Out Sundar ko dekhte hi pata chal gaya tha (As soon as I saw Sundar, I knew it). He’s the one for me! But would distance change that? #MeenakshiSundareshwar coming to Netflix on November 5."

Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared the trailer on Instagram. He captioned it, "All ‘hearts’ on deck - it’s time to root for this power couple to make it through the distance! This Diwali, gather around to watch #MeenakshiSundareshwar coming to Netflix on November 5."

Meenakshi Sundareshwar is all set to release on Netflix on November 5. It is produced under Karan Johar's banner Dharmatic Entertainment. Vivek Soni has directed and co-written the film.

Meanwhile, Sanya has featured so far in two Netflix films. She starred in Pagglait this year and was seen in Ludo last year. She had also appeared in Amazon Prime Video's Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan in the lead role, last year.

Abhimanyu Dassani made his film debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota directed by Vasan Bala. He will also be seen in Nikamma, which also features Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty.