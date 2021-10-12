Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Meenakshi Sundareshwar teaser: Karan Johar and Netflix introduce Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani as new-age couple
Meenakshi Sundareshwar teaser: Karan Johar and Netflix introduce Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani as new-age couple

  • Netflix has debuted the teaser for Meenakshi Sundareshwar, a new romantic film produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani.
Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in a still from the Meenakshi Sundareshwar teaser.
Published on Oct 12, 2021 12:13 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Netflix on Tuesday debuted the teaser for Meenakshi Sundareshwar, a new romantic comedy starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani, produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. 

Although neither actor is of south Indian parentage, the film is appears to be steeped in Tamil culture. It introduces the two characters, Meenakshi and Sundareshwar, as they learn to adjust to (long-distance) married life. According to the official logline, 'the film encapsulates the various interlinked aspects of relationships, joint families, the awkwardness in a new marriage and everything in between.'

Sanya was previously seen in two back-to-back Netflix films – Pagglait and Ludo – and before that, in Amazon Prime Video's Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan in the title role. Abhimanyu Dassani, the son of actor Bhagyashree, made his film debut with director Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and will also be seen in Nikamma, co-starring Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty.

Dharmatic through its deal with Netflix has produced titles such as Guilty, Ajeeb Daastaans, Searching for Sheela, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and the upcoming Finding Anamika. However, Economic Times reported last month that the exclusive deal was called off abruptly after just two years, and cited sources as saying that the streamer's ‘interference’ was the reason behind the split. A day later, Dharma Productions announced a new deal with Viacom18.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar is directed by Vivek Soni and co-written by him and Aarsh Vora. The film will arrive on Netflix on November 5.

