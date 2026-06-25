New to Mirzapur? Meet Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna and Guddu who rule, rebel and survive in the crime saga

Mirzapur has been one of the most popular web shows in India since the streaming boom began in the country. The show, which began in 2018, has had three successful seasons. The impact and popularity of the series is such that it has become one of the few shows to be adapted for the big screen. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the film’s much-awaited teaser. Since the film is set in 2018, it brings back several beloved characters who died in earlier seasons, much to the excitement of fans.

Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu and Ali Fazal play lead roles in Mirzapur.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But who are Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Tripathi, and his arch-rival Guddu Pandit? How did their rivalry shape the show, and to what extent did they go to create their bhaukaal? For those new to the show, let’s take a deep dive into the character introductions and the basic storyline of the series.

The Tripathi family

Akhandanand Tripathi, popularly known as Kaleen Bhaiya in the show, is a character played by Pankaj Tripathi. On the surface, he is a calm, calculated carpet exporter, but he is the one who actually rules Mirzapur as an iron-fisted, ruthless don. In the garb of a carpet export business, he runs a multi-million-dollar illicit enterprise involving guns, drugs, and carpets. Unlike other characters in the show, he rarely loses control — making him one of the most dangerous men in the series.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Munna Tripathi, played by Divyenndu, is Kaleen Bhaiya’s only son. He is a power-hungry, reckless heir desperate to inherit his father’s criminal empire. Hot-headed and impulsive, he lacks his father's discipline and patience. His hunger for power and his rivalry with Guddu Pandit become one of the central forces driving the violence in Mirzapur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Munna Tripathi, played by Divyenndu, is Kaleen Bhaiya’s only son. He is a power-hungry, reckless heir desperate to inherit his father’s criminal empire. Hot-headed and impulsive, he lacks his father's discipline and patience. His hunger for power and his rivalry with Guddu Pandit become one of the central forces driving the violence in Mirzapur. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Beena (Rasika Dugal), Kaleen Bhaiya’s wife, is one of the most complex characters in the show. She is trapped in a controlling marriage and also faces exploitation, but she uses her subtle influence and intelligence to survive and take revenge while often making things difficult for Kaleen Bhaiya in unexpected ways. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beena (Rasika Dugal), Kaleen Bhaiya’s wife, is one of the most complex characters in the show. She is trapped in a controlling marriage and also faces exploitation, but she uses her subtle influence and intelligence to survive and take revenge while often making things difficult for Kaleen Bhaiya in unexpected ways. {{/usCountry}}

Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu in a still from Mirzapur.

{{^usCountry}} The Pandit family {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Pandit family {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ali Fazal’s Guddu Pandit is the soul of the show. His character begins as a simple, gym-loving college student, but circumstances pull him into Mirzapur’s violent underworld. After suffering personal loss, he transforms into a revenge-driven force, ready to take on Kaleen Bhaiya’s empire.

The character of Bablu Pandit, originally played by Vikrant Massey in the series but portrayed by Jitendra Kumar in the film, is the strategic mind behind Guddu’s rise. He is the calm, level-headed brain of the duo.

Rajesh Tailang plays Guddu and Bablu’s father, Ramakant Pandit. He is an honest lawyer who does not hesitate to fight the corrupt system, even if it threatens his family and his own life.

Ali Fazal in a still from Mirzapur.

Gupta sisters

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Gupta sisters play a key role in shaping the emotional arc of the story. Sweety Gupta, played by Shriya Pilgaonkar, is one of the most emotionally grounding characters in the early part of the series. Her presence brings warmth and stability to Guddu’s life, and her murder becomes a major turning point in the story.

Sweety’s younger sister Golu Gupta, played by Shweta Tripathi, is a calm, intelligent, and academically driven college student. However, the death of her sister completely transforms her, pushing her into the underworld alongside Guddu as she seeks revenge.

The core conflict

The central tension of Mirzapur revolves around the clash between Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Tripathi, and Guddu Pandit. As their rivalry escalates, politicians and rival gang members also become entangled in the power struggle. This fight to control Mirzapur forms the backbone of the story and leads to a continuous cycle of betrayal, violence and shifting power dynamics.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While the Mirzapur film brings back the cast from Season 1, it also introduces new characters, most prominently Ravi Kishan. But how different (or similar) the film will be compared to the series, we will only get to know on September 4.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON