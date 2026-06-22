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    Exclusive | Pankaj Tripathi rushes to Patna after attack on brother; Condition stable: Source

    Pankaj Tripathi's elder brother was attacked with sharp objects and is undergoing treatment after sustaining injuries

    Updated on: Jun 22, 2026 6:07 PM IST
    By Vishakha Pandit
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    On Monday, reports emerged that actor Pankaj Tripathi’s elder brother, Vijayendranath Tripathi, was attacked with a sharp object and seriously injured in Bihar’s Gopalganj district. HT City has learnt that the actor has since reached Patna to be by his brother’s side.

    Actor Pankaj Tripathi
    Actor Pankaj Tripathi

    A source tells us, “Pankaj has reached Patna to see his brother. He is in no condition to speak right now given the situation.” Sharing an update on Vijayendranath’s health, the source adds, “He has sustained multiple injuries. But he is stable, nothing life-threatening at this point.”

    Vijayendranath Tiwari is now in stable condition after being attacked over a land dispute in Bihar on Sunday, sources confirm
    Vijayendranath Tiwari is now in stable condition after being attacked over a land dispute in Bihar on Sunday, sources confirm

    As per local police officials, the attack took place on Sunday in their ancestral village, Belsand Tiwari Tola following a dispute over land. Vijayendranath was initially admitted to Gopalganj Model Hospital late that night before being referred to a medical facility in Patna for further treatment.

    Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari said that the accused has been identified, arrested and is being sent to judicial custody. He added that the family has not yet filed a written complaint.

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    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive | Pankaj Tripathi Rushes To Patna After Attack On Brother; Condition Stable: Source
    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive | Pankaj Tripathi Rushes To Patna After Attack On Brother; Condition Stable: Source
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