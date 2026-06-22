Exclusive | Pankaj Tripathi rushes to Patna after attack on brother; Condition stable: Source

A source tells us, “Pankaj has reached Patna to see his brother. He is in no condition to speak right now given the situation.” Sharing an update on Vijayendranath’s health, the source adds, “He has sustained multiple injuries. But he is stable, nothing life-threatening at this point.”

On Monday, reports emerged that actor Pankaj Tripathi ’s elder brother, Vijayendranath Tripathi, was attacked with a sharp object and seriously injured in Bihar’s Gopalganj district. HT City has learnt that the actor has since reached Patna to be by his brother’s side.

As per local police officials, the attack took place on Sunday in their ancestral village, Belsand Tiwari Tola following a dispute over land. Vijayendranath was initially admitted to Gopalganj Model Hospital late that night before being referred to a medical facility in Patna for further treatment.

Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari said that the accused has been identified, arrested and is being sent to judicial custody. He added that the family has not yet filed a written complaint.