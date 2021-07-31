Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Meezaan, asked about Amitabh Bachchan's reaction to Navya Naveli Nanda link-up rumours, has this to say
bollywood

Meezaan, asked about Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction to Navya Naveli Nanda link-up rumours, has this to say

Meezaan opened up about whether his equation with Navya Naveli Nanda was affected by the link-up rumours. He was also asked how her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan reacted to it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Meezaan and Navya Naveli Nanda have been linked with each other in 2018.

Meezaan, who has been linked with Navya Naveli Nanda for quite some time now, said that he has never discussed the rumours with her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. Meezaan confessed that he is ‘intimidated’ by Amitabh.

Rumours of Meezaan and Navya dating started in 2018 after they were seen exiting a theatre together. He has since denied being in a relationship with her and maintained that he is single.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Meezaan reiterated that he is not seeing anyone at the moment. On being asked if the link-up rumours affected his equation with Navya, he said, “No, not at all. I think woh khud industry se aati hai, samajhti hai saari baatein. Woh bohot hi mature hai aur woh yeh baaton ko affect karne deti nahi (She understands everything, coming from a film family herself. She is very mature and she does not let these things affect our friendship).”

Meezaan was also asked how Amitabh reacted to his link-up rumours with Navya, to which he said that the topic never came up. “Main aaj bhi unse kaafi intimidated hoon. I think sabhi intimidate hote hai Bachchan saab se. But iss baare mein charcha hui nahi hai and it’s wrong for me to even say anything wahaan par jaa kar iss baare mein (I still get quite intimidated by him and I think everyone does. We have never talked about this and I think it’s wrong for me to even go there and bring it up),” he said.

Also see: Athiya Shetty’s rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul drops a heart on her latest photo, fans want them to get married

Meezaan made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production Malaal in 2019. Earlier this month, he was seen in Priyadarshan’s comedy Hungama 2, alongside Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Pranitha Subhash and Ashutosh Rana. The film, which got a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar, received largely negative reviews.

Topics
meezaan amitabh bachchan navya naveli nanda

