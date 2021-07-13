Meezaan says he wasn't born when original Chura Ke Dil Mera came out, declares Shilpa Shetty looks 'better than before'

Actor Meezaan has commented on the curious scenario where he's appearing opposite Shilpa Shetty in a recreation of a popular song that originally debuted when he wasn't even born. Meezaan and Shilpa will share screen space in Hungama 2, which features a remixed version of the 90s hit Chura Ke Dil Mera, from the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

The original song was picturised on Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar, and the privilege of working with Shilpa on the remix isn't lost on Meezaan, who said in an interview that she has only gotten 'better'.

"I would've never thought that I would've danced with her ever. Especially on this song. That song (the original) was released when I was not even born. So I would never have thought that I'd be in the remake of the same song, that too with the original actress, the original star that is Shilpa Shetty. I'm super-happy and I'm grateful that I got this opportunity," he told Bollywood Hungama.

Meezaan said that he had a 'blast' working on the song with Shilpa, who he said is looking 'better than before'. He continued, "I'd never met her before, and when I was going to meet her for the first time -- she's such a senior actress, and she's been in the industry for so many years -- I was a little hesitant. I didn't really open up with her. But when she comes, she brings this whole energy with her..."

Meezaan and Shilpa will be joined by Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash in Hungama 2, directed by Priyadarshan. The film is a spiritual sequel to his 2003 hit Hungama, starring Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani and Rimi Sen. It marks Shilpa's return to acting after over a decade, and will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.