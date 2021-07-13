Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Meezaan says he wasn't born when original Chura Ke Dil Mera came out, declares Shilpa Shetty looks 'better than before'
bollywood

Meezaan says he wasn't born when original Chura Ke Dil Mera came out, declares Shilpa Shetty looks 'better than before'

Meezaan, who said he wasn't born when the original Chura Ke Dil Mera came out, has declared that his Hungama 2 co-star Shilpa Shetty looks 'better than before' now.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Meezaan and Shilpa Shetty in Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0.

Actor Meezaan has commented on the curious scenario where he's appearing opposite Shilpa Shetty in a recreation of a popular song that originally debuted when he wasn't even born. Meezaan and Shilpa will share screen space in Hungama 2, which features a remixed version of the 90s hit Chura Ke Dil Mera, from the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

The original song was picturised on Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar, and the privilege of working with Shilpa on the remix isn't lost on Meezaan, who said in an interview that she has only gotten 'better'.

"I would've never thought that I would've danced with her ever. Especially on this song. That song (the original) was released when I was not even born. So I would never have thought that I'd be in the remake of the same song, that too with the original actress, the original star that is Shilpa Shetty. I'm super-happy and I'm grateful that I got this opportunity," he told Bollywood Hungama.

Meezaan said that he had a 'blast' working on the song with Shilpa, who he said is looking 'better than before'. He continued, "I'd never met her before, and when I was going to meet her for the first time -- she's such a senior actress, and she's been in the industry for so many years -- I was a little hesitant. I didn't really open up with her. But when she comes, she brings this whole energy with her..."

Also read: Meezaan says link-up rumours with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda made going to Jalsa awkward

Meezaan and Shilpa will be joined by Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash in Hungama 2, directed by Priyadarshan. The film is a spiritual sequel to his 2003 hit Hungama, starring Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani and Rimi Sen. It marks Shilpa's return to acting after over a decade, and will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
meezaan jaaferi meezaan jaffery meezaan shilpa shetty hungama 2 hungama

Related Stories

bollywood

Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 teaser: Shilpa Shetty brings back 90s’ pelvic thrusts with Meezaan, watch

PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 12:36 PM IST
bollywood

Meezaan shares video of grandfather Jagdeep with Amitabh Bachchan on death anniversary: 'One of my few favourite scenes'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 03:26 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Fascinating video shows plane dropping fish to restock lakes in Utah. Watch

‘Proud of my boy,’ Priyanka Gandhi tweets about son’s photography exhibition

Chef makes bald eagle completely out of chocolate. Watch

Vikas Khanna posts pic of stunning new dish, asks tweeple to guess what it is
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP