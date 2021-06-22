Shilpa Shetty talks about 'ups and downs' of her life in new post: 'Never give in to people's perceptions'

Shilpa Shetty has shared a new social media post, encouraging her fans and followers to 'never give in to negative thoughts or people's perceptions'. She wrote that 'positivity is a choice'.

Sharing a picture of herself striking a yoga 'asana', Shilpa Shetty quoted the Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis.

She wrote, "The one thing that I have learnt from the ups and downs of my life is that positivity has to be a choice that we make every day. This is true especially when we are at our lowest. A positive mindset and attitude can lead us halfway through a battle to victory. Never give in to negative thoughts or people’s perceptions of yourself. Keep doing what you need to do, give it your best, and have faith in what is to unfold & yourself. Even if it doesn’t go your way temporarily, you will see things shaping up in unexpected ways in the future; because in life... EVERYTHING HAPPENS FOR THE BEST."





Shilpa also added the hashtags 'mental health', 'willpower' and 'peace of mind'. Her post comes days after her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was involved in a controversy regarding his ex-wife, Kavita.

Raj said that Shilpa was quite upset after he revealed details of his old marriage in an interview. In the interview, with a leading daily, Raj had said that Kavita cheated on him with his sister's husband and the two separated when their newborn daughter was 40 days old.

Some days later, Shilpa took to Instagram Stories to share a cryptic post. "Goodness does not exist in isolation. Every act of goodness contributes to a greater good. Similarly, when any act of goodness is delayed or thwarted, we all suffer," the text in her post read.

Shilpa will soon make her acting comeback with Priyadarshan's Hungama 2, and Nikamma, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She has largely focussed on family and businesses since her last major on-screen role, in 2007's Apne.