Shilpa Shetty shares new pic of kids Samisha and Viaan with 'bestest papa' Raj Kundra. See here

Shilpa Shetty shared a new picture of her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, and their two children -- son Viaan and daughter Samisha -- on the occasion of Father's Day on Sunday.

The picture, shared by Shilpa Shetty on Instagram, showed Raj Kundra posing with Viaan and Samisha in a pool. Shilpa captioned the post, "Dearest Cookie, To the world you are just a father... but to our family you are our World. Our children Viaan- Raj and Samisha are so fortunate to have you in their life. Thankyou for being in our lives and being the bestest PAPA in the world." She also added hashtags such as 'gratitude', 'happy father's day', and 'family'.





Shilpa also paid respects to her own father, Surendra Shetty. She wrote in the caption of her black-and-white post, "My FIRST HERO .. Miss you, Dad. Every day."

Samisha turned one in February. She was born via surrogacy last year. Announcing her birth, Shilpa had written in an Instagram post, "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house."

Revealing the origin of the name Samisha, Shilpa had written, "‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is ‘to have’, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for ‘someone like God’. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family."

Shilpa, who has been busy with her business ventures in recent years, will make a comeback to acting with Priyadarshan's Hungama 2, and Nikamma, starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Shilpa was last seen in a full-fledged role in 2007's Apne. She has since appeared in cameos and special dance numbers in films such as Dostana and Om Shanti Om.