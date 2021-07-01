Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Meezaan says link-up rumours with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda made going to Jalsa awkward

Meezaan Jafferi has spoken about how being linked-up with Navya Naveli Nanda has affected him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Meezaan Jafferi and Navya Naveli Nanda often interact with each other on Instagram.

Actor Meezaan Jafferi has been linked with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda for a few years now. He said that the rumours of their relationship made things awkward for them.

In a new interview, Meezaan Jafferi revealed how his parents would ask him about what was cooking between the two. He also spoke about how even going to Amitabh Bachchan's home, Jalsa, would get awkward with the paparazzi following him.

Speaking to a leading daily, Meezaan said, "It's been such a long time since someone asked me about Navya. I was promoting Malaal, it was like boom boom boom, coming my way. But honestly, me and Navya are really close friends and I think because of me, her name has come up in a lot of place and that is unfair. It's her private life. I don't want to include any of her family. It's really unfair to be talking about someone else at this point of time."

When asked if it was an awkward feeling to visit Jalsa at the time, he said that because the paparazzi knew his car and number plate, they would know when he would visit Navya there.

Meezaan said his own father, actor Javed Jafferi, would wonder what was happening. "At that time, it was awkward for me to enter my own house. My parents were giving me looks. And they were like 'what is this?' and I was like 'even I don't know'. I last went there (Jalsa) when they hosted a Diwali bash. The entire industry was there," he added.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor poses for selfies with Ishaan Khatter at new home, don't miss the sea view

Previously as well, Meezaan has spoken about his friendship with Navya. Meezaan told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “We are from the same friends’ circle, she’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone.”

Meezaan made his debut in 2018 with Malaal. He will be seen next in Hungama 2.

