Meezan Jafri steps into Dulquer Salmaan’s shoes for Bangalore Days’ Hindi remake, Yaariyan 2

The spiritual sequel of 2014’s sleeper hit Yaariyan is going to be a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Bangalore Days (2014), which we have exclusively learnt. Earlier we reported how Yaariyan’s director Divya Khosla Kumar will be seen as an actor in the sequel alongside actor Pearl V Puri who will make his Bollywood debut with the film. The two will play cousins in the remake which is about three cousins moving into a city together.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Furthermore, we have learnt that actor Meezan Jafri is on board as one of the primary cousins. This is Jafri’s third film after Malaal (2019) and Hungama 2 (2021). As per our intel, Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta, who has been part of a few Hindi TV shows like Na Aana Is Des Laado, will also mark his Hindi film debut with the movie helmed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao.

From what we have gathered Jafri will step into the shoes of actor Dulquer Salmaan in the Hindi remake. “He plays a biker in the film and has several stunts in the screenplay,” an insider mentions. Puri will essay actor Nivin Pauly’s character while Kumar will play Divya who was played by actor Nazriya Kamal in the original. Dasgupta will be seen as Kumar’s romantic interest in the movie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Divya wanted to remake Bangalore Days for a really long time. Yaariyan is all about bonds and camaraderie, so it seemed perfect to have the remake as the sequel. The team has already shot for the first schedule in Shimla. The second schedule is currently on floors in Mumbai,” a source close to the production reveals.

Bangalore Days was one of the highly acclaimed Malayalam films, which was also remade in Tamil in 2016 as Bangalore Naatkal. We reached out to Kumar, Jafri and Dasgupta for a comment, but none replied tyill the time we went to press.