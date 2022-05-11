'Give me a job': Ranveer Singh refuses to leave panel after his screen time is over post IPL match

Ranveer Singh, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, returned to cricket commentary on Sunday. He was present in the Star Sports office during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. Now former cricketer Irfan Pathan has shared a candid video in which Ranveer can be seen refusing to leave even when his screen time is over. Also read: Ranveer Singh's reaction to Deepika Padukone joining Cannes jury: 'Mera kabhi number aayega kya'

Sharing the video on Instagram, Irrfan wrote, “What a guy. Done kar de?? (shall we lock the decision) #entertainment,” and captioned it, “Naukri pakki” along with a laughing emoji. The video shows Ranveer in a yellow suit, sitting with the panel even after his screen time is over. As Irrfan reminds the actor that its over, Ranveer says, “Mujhe nahi jana. Mujhe kahin nahi jana yar, mujhe yahi rahna hai. Meri naukri laga do Irfan saab (I don't want to go anywhere, I want to stay here. Get me a job)."

One of Irfan's fans commented, “Bhai jaan Ranveer Singh ko naukari laga Doge to aapki naukari chali jayegi (Brother, if you give Ranveer a job, you will loose your own job).” Another said, “Kr do done is bahane to deepika v aayegi set pe (Ya give him a job, atleast Deepika Padukone will come on set).” Many of his fans also gave their consent to his idea of giving Ranveer a job.

On Sunday, as RCB captain Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck, Ranveer said he is waiting for the cricketer to return to his form. He said, "It is quite disappointing to see Virat getting out on a first-ball duck. However, it doesn't affect his stature. He was and will always be a great cricketer. I want him to come out of this bad phase soon because I want to see him do well for Team India in the T20 World Cup."

Ranveer's Jayeshbhai Jordaar is all set to release in theatres on May 13. It also stars Shalini Pandey, Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film stars Ranveer as a father who wants to save his unborn girl child.

