Merry Christmas trailer: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupath-starrer is a Sriram Raghavan thriller set to a Christmas carol

As soon as the trailer of Sriram Raghavan's thriller Merry Christmas starts, we see two mixer grinders, one with peanuts and red chillies and the other with what look like sleeping pills. It may take you back to the filmmaker's last directorial, 2018's Andhadhun, where Tabu's character Nimi uses the grinder to make a crab puree and describes it to her husband as an ‘aphrodisiac.’ (Also Read: Agastya Nanda to make big screen debut with Sriram Raghavan’s next film Ekkis; will play an army officer: Report) Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas

What's in the trailer?

The trailer then swiftly shifts to introduce us to the world of Merry Christmas where Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's characters meet each other for the first time on Christmas Eve, which leads to dramatic events that end up putting both in deep trouble. We also see Sanjay Kapoor make an appearance and Tinnu Anand's voiceover introduces us to the setup.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

There are enough signs to suggest that something is going wrong, including the one where Katrina asks Vijay to choose between her two fingers. She then reveals a postcard featuring a young Rajesh Khanna, that states, “The night is darkest before the dawn.” A yellow teddy bear falls flat on the ground and is seen on fire later in the trailer. At another point, it's held by a girl, who seems to be playing Katrina's daughter in the film.

Watch the trailer here:

About Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. The film also introduces Pari, a child actor. Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte will be seen in cameos in both the versions. It is co-produced by Sriram's Matchbox Pictures and Ramesh Taurani's Tips Films.

Merry Christmas is all slated to release in theatres on January 12, 2024.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.