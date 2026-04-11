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Meryl Streep reviews Karan Johar's The Devil Wears Prada look, Anne Hathaway asks him this question. Watch

Karan Johar met The Devil Wears Prada 2 stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway during the promotional tour of the film. It releases in theatres on May 1.

Apr 11, 2026 04:04 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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The Devil Wears Prada 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared a photo from Tokyo, where he met Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway during the film’s international promotional tour. But wait, they not only talked about the film but also, and most importantly, about fashion! Meryl even reviewed Karan's look, and he passed with more than just a nod! (Also read: When stars become starstruck: Fan Karan Johar meets Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2)

When Karan met The Devil Wears Prada gang

Filmmaker Karan Johar with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway during The Devil Wears Prada 2 promotional tour.

In a new video that has been shared by 20th Century Studios on their Instagram account, Karan was seen talking to Meryl and Anne. Anne asked Karan, “Do you judge their shoes?” Karan immediately replied, “All the time!” Anne burst out laughing. Meanwhile, Meryl observed the shoes Karan wore for the occasion and gave a verdict! “You have the perfect shoes on today!” she said. Karan's shoes were from Prada.

“They were both so warm and welcoming. This image is going in my will. Stay tuned, there’s so much more…because I had a chat with the favourites of the season. OH and one more thing…that’s all,” he wrote.

About the film

The Devil Wears Prada 2 reunites the original cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, while introducing a new lineup of characters played by Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B. J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as Lily and Irv from the original film.

20th Century Studios will release The Devil Wears Prada 2 in cinemas on 1st May 2026.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

meryl streep anne hathaway karan johar fashion
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Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Meryl Streep reviews Karan Johar's The Devil Wears Prada look, Anne Hathaway asks him this question. Watch
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