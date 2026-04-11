Meryl Streep reviews Karan Johar's The Devil Wears Prada look, Anne Hathaway asks him this question. Watch

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared a photo from Tokyo, where he met Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway during the film’s international promotional tour. But wait, they not only talked about the film but also, and most importantly, about fashion! Meryl even reviewed Karan's look, and he passed with more than just a nod! (Also read: When stars become starstruck: Fan Karan Johar meets Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2)

When Karan met The Devil Wears Prada gang

Filmmaker Karan Johar with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway during The Devil Wears Prada 2 promotional tour.

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In a new video that has been shared by 20th Century Studios on their Instagram account, Karan was seen talking to Meryl and Anne. Anne asked Karan, “Do you judge their shoes?” Karan immediately replied, “All the time!” Anne burst out laughing. Meanwhile, Meryl observed the shoes Karan wore for the occasion and gave a verdict! “You have the perfect shoes on today!” she said. Karan's shoes were from Prada.

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{{^usCountry}} A few days ago, Karan took to Instagram to share pictures with Meryl and Anne and wrote a long caption to go with them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A few days ago, Karan took to Instagram to share pictures with Meryl and Anne and wrote a long caption to go with them. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “This is not a caption. This is a confession. I am singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep. In many ways she has been my guru in the art of acting & portraying characters across cinema!! I have watched The Devil Wears Prada no less than 47 times. I have quoted it at dinner tables, in edit suites and in board meetings (no kidding!) So when I tell you that standing next to HER & them today, I felt the ground shift, please believe me. I tried very hard to be calm and composed but here’s a another confession - my knees were RATTLING!” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is not a caption. This is a confession. I am singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep. In many ways she has been my guru in the art of acting & portraying characters across cinema!! I have watched The Devil Wears Prada no less than 47 times. I have quoted it at dinner tables, in edit suites and in board meetings (no kidding!) So when I tell you that standing next to HER & them today, I felt the ground shift, please believe me. I tried very hard to be calm and composed but here’s a another confession - my knees were RATTLING!” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“They were both so warm and welcoming. This image is going in my will. Stay tuned, there’s so much more…because I had a chat with the favourites of the season. OH and one more thing…that’s all,” he wrote.

About the film

The Devil Wears Prada 2 reunites the original cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, while introducing a new lineup of characters played by Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B. J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as Lily and Irv from the original film.

20th Century Studios will release The Devil Wears Prada 2 in cinemas on 1st May 2026.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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