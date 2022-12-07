Metro In Dino announced with Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pritam's music, Anurag Basu to direct

Sara Ali Khan and Anupam Kher have joined Anurag Basu's new film Metro In Dino which was announced Wednesday afternoon. Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Fatima Sana Shaikh will also be seen in the film. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan hides her face from paparazzi)

Their last outing with Anurag was in his 2020 Netflix original film Ludo. Konkona Sensharma, who was seen in Anurag's 2007 film Life In A Metro, will also feature in Metro In Dino. The new film also stars Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta.

The new film will be an anthology and the director called it the "tale of the people and for the people" in a press statement. He added, “The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them.”

The new movie will also reunite Anurag with music composer Pritam. They previously worked on films such as Life in a... Metro and Ludo, among a few others. Anurag also said that Pritam adds life to his characters. “As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn’t be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work,” the filmmaker said.

Presented by Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu, Metro .. In Dino is yet to get a release date.

Anurag's recent directorial venture was Ludo that premiered on Netflix. Sara was recently seen in Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re while Aditya featured in Rashtra Kavach Om. Anupam was seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Danny Denzongpa in Uunchai.

