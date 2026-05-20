This actor from Off Campus reminds fans of Mahima Chaudhry: ‘Dupe of Pardes-era Mahima’

Prime Video’s new series Off Campus has been creating a strong buzz on social media ever since its premiere on May 13. The show has quickly become a fan favourite, with viewers sharing clips, edits and reactions online. While the lead pair’s sizzling chemistry has been one of the biggest talking points, another character that has especially grabbed attention is Allie Hayes, played by Mika Abdalla. Several fans on social media believe Mika bears a striking resemblance to Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhry.

Mika Abdalla's resemblance to Mahima Chaudhry stuns fans

Fans find uncanny resemblance between Mahima Chaudhry and Mika Abdalla

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One Instagram user shared a clip of Mika Abdalla dancing in the series and wrote, “Plot twist: Mahima Chaudhary’s real daughter was in Off Campus all along,” alongside some pictures of Mahima from her younger days. One fan commented, “That’s what I thought too. She is just a replica of Mahima. That side look.” Another wrote, “True bro, she does look like Mahima Chaudhary.” Another comment read, “Tbh I was thinking about it! Like damn, she literally looks like Mahima Chaudhary.” Another user joked, “If Hannah Montana and Mahima Chaudhry had an affair and delivered a baby.” Another comment read, “I thought I’m the only one who felt this, she’s a dupe of Mahima Chaudhry from Pardes.”

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{{^usCountry}} Mika is a popular American actor who rose to fame with her role as McKeyla McAlister in the Netflix series Project Mc² (2015–2017). She has since been a part of television shows such as S.W.A.T., The Flash, Suits LA and films like Sex Appeal and Snack Shack. About Off Campus {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mika is a popular American actor who rose to fame with her role as McKeyla McAlister in the Netflix series Project Mc² (2015–2017). She has since been a part of television shows such as S.W.A.T., The Flash, Suits LA and films like Sex Appeal and Snack Shack. About Off Campus {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mika essays the role of Allie Hayes, the best friend and roommate of Hannah Wells, played by Ella Bright. The American college romance series also stars Belmont Cameli, Stephen Kalyn, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Antonio Cipriano, Josh Heuston and Steve Howey. Created by Louisa Levy, the show chronicles the love story between a music student and a university hockey star and is available to watch on Prime Video. About Mahima Chaudhry {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mika essays the role of Allie Hayes, the best friend and roommate of Hannah Wells, played by Ella Bright. The American college romance series also stars Belmont Cameli, Stephen Kalyn, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Antonio Cipriano, Josh Heuston and Steve Howey. Created by Louisa Levy, the show chronicles the love story between a music student and a university hockey star and is available to watch on Prime Video. About Mahima Chaudhry {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mahima Chaudhry rose to fame in the late 1990s with her debut film Pardes opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She later featured in successful films such as Dhadkan, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Lajja and Daag: The Fire. The actor was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 and later made a successful recovery. She returned to films with The Signature and later featured in Emergency and Nadaaniyan. She was most recently seen in the romantic comedy Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi, which also stars Sanjay Mishra in the lead role. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahima Chaudhry rose to fame in the late 1990s with her debut film Pardes opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She later featured in successful films such as Dhadkan, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Lajja and Daag: The Fire. The actor was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 and later made a successful recovery. She returned to films with The Signature and later featured in Emergency and Nadaaniyan. She was most recently seen in the romantic comedy Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi, which also stars Sanjay Mishra in the lead role. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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