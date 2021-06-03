Mika Singh's KRK diss track includes actual sound of barking dogs, singer calls it 'commercial club song'

Singer Mika Singh on Wednesday said that his diss track against self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK, is well on its way. Mika and KRK have been feuding on social media, after the singer supported Salman Khan in his defamation lawsuit against KRK.

Taking to Twitter, Mika shared a video from his studio, and said that the music for the song, titled #KRKKutta (Barking Dog) is ready, and that he now has to write the lyrics.

"Hello everyone, beat and tune is almost done now. we are working on the lyrics.. thank you @shari @ToshiSabrii for making such an awesome beat.. I am making this special song for @kamaalrkhan #KRKKutta ..But it is a commercial club song." Mika could be seen chatting with the others about the beat, which was playing in the background and sounded like it sampled actual dog barks.

Mika in an interview last week said that he supports Salman's decision to sue KRK, and that the step was a long time coming. Mika, who has collaborated with Salman on several occasions, slammed KRK for making ‘personal attacks’ against the actor. He told Bollywood Spy in Hindi, “I am surprised that Salman bhai waited so long to file a case against him. Donkeys like him should be tamed as soon as possible... He always makes personal attacks, which is wrong.”

While Salman's lawyers have said that the defamation case is against allegations of corruption made by KRK, KRK has maintained that it is in retaliation of his negative review of Salman's new film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

KRK has described Mika as a 'chirkut singer' in multiple tweets. Previously, Mika had written in a tweet that KRK only picks on 'soft' targets. He wrote in Punjabi, “He only picks on the soft people in Bollywood. He won’t mess with his daddy. Tell my son to unblock me, please. I am not Karan Johar or Anurag Kashyap. I am his daddy.”