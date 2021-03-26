Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Milind Soman shares health update after testing positive for Covid-19: ‘Difficult to say how I got infected’
Milind Soman shares health update after testing positive for Covid-19: ‘Difficult to say how I got infected’

Milind Soman, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier this week, said that it was difficult for him to trace the source of infection. He also shared a health update.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Milind Soman has Covid-19 and is currently in quarantine.

Model-turned-actor Milind Soman gave fans a health update after he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week. He is currently in home quarantine.

Taking to Instagram on the fourth day of self-isolation, Milind said that he could not trace the source of his infection, as he was working from home and the only time he went outdoors was to run. He added that when he got himself tested last Thursday (March 18), he got a negative report.

“Difficult to say how I got infected or from whom. I had a negative report on the 18th March when I came back from Delhi, was working from home and only went out to run every day, but started feeling a little low energy on 23rd. I also had a mild headache and elevated body temp of 98°,” he said.

Milind said that he has been tested for Covid-19 at least 30 times as he has been travelling frequently. “I took my first RTPCR test on 4th September 2020 as part of govt regulations before a flight, and have been traveling almost every week since then, even went to the US in October! I have taken the RTPCR test more than 30 times so far, it was like a routine.”

Though Milind took precautions, he and his wife Ankita Konwar felt that he was bound to catch the virus sooner or later. “I was reasonably careful, following all prescribed protocol. Even so, like @ankita_earthy and I discussed many times, it was always a question of when. Today when I woke up, pulse was 61, 02 was 99 and temp 97.6,” he wrote.

On Thursday, Milind took to Twitter to inform fans and well-wishers that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus. He is the latest in a line of celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan and R Madhavan, to have contracted the virus in the last few days.

