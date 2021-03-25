Milind Soman tests positive for Covid-19, fans wish him a speedy recovery

Model-turned-actor Milind Soman has tested positive for Covid-19, he revealed in a post on Twitter. “Tested positive. #Quarantine,” his short tweet read.

Fans were shocked and wished Milind a speedy recovery. “What! Howcome? You're so fit.. Wish you speedy recovery,” one replied to his tweet. “Get negative soon. Your fitness will anyway keep you well,” another wrote. “Yo fitness is far bigger than Corona...U'll easily overcome it sir...gud luck,” a third wrote.





Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Milind has been active on social media, sharing frequent updates and workout videos. His posts often feature his wife Ankita Konwar and mother Usha Soman.

On Wednesday, a day before his Covid-19 diagnosis, Milind shared an Instagram post about the importance of smiling. “Smiling can help reduce the level of stress-enhancing hormones, increase the level of mood-enhancing hormones like endorphins, and reduce overall blood pressure. Some studies researching the relation between physical expression and the mind show that smiling could make you feel happier, scowling makes you feel angrier, and frowning makes you feel sadder. And if that's not enough, smiling can actually make you look good in the eyes of others. What do you think ? Does the smile make the clothes look better?? #smile,” he wrote.





Milind began his career in the entertainment industry as a model and then turned to acting. He starred in television shows such as Sea Hawks and Captain Vyom. He has also acted in films such as Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Jurm, Bajirao Mastani and Chef.

Recently, Milind was seen in the ALTBalaji series Paurashpur, in which he plays a warrior named Boris. The show was the first time he played a transperson and he told Hindustan Times that he wanted to focus on the ‘human aspect of Boris’ and go beyond the difference of gender.

