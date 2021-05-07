Milind Soman shares throwback pic in spandex shorts, wife Ankita Konwar goes 'Yumm'

Actor-model Milind Soman has posted a throwback picture from his modelling days from the 1990s and wife Ankita Konwar labelled it "yummm". Milind often shares pictures from his many interesting photoshoots from the era when he was a model.

In the image, Milind posed in black shorts. He posted it on Thursday and captioned it, "#ThrowbackThursday 1991 some really beautiful old kashmiri textiles, a pair of black spandex shorts, hard Delhi sun, @bharatsikkastudio ... and me!" Among the first ones to respond was wife Ankita who wrote, "Yummmm." Milind was modelling for Kashmiri textiles in the photoshoot.

Milind's friend and athlete Abhishek Mishra also commented, "Collar, shoulder and biceps... Cause of swimming or workouts. This look is the Strongest of all the past pics."

Fans were equally mesmerised by Milind's picture. One fan wrote, "Nothing changed other tn your hair colour. Do you never get old." One internet user wondered, "After modelling, do models get to keep the clothes they pose in?"

Milind had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 25. Throughout his recovery, he often shared pics as he stayed in isolation. He tested negative for coronavirus in April.

After he lost a friend to coronavirus, Milind posted a long note on Instagram, stressing on the importance of fitness. "A friend of mine died yesterday from covid 19 complications. It was quite a shock. He was around 40 with a young child....People still ask me how I got infected if I am so fit. Fitness and health, if good, will help you deal with the virus so that you are not sick, but can't stop you from getting infected. Anybody can get infected. Not everybody infected will get sick....People ask me why I talk about health so much when some people don't have food to eat," he wrote.

"I say if you don't have health, nothing else matters very much. Health is seldom a question of time or money. Most of the infections and hospitalizations in the second wave are from high rises, not slums....To be healthy you need to be aware. And you need to make at least 10% of the effort you put into your job. Or your social life....Take care. Stay safe. Om shanti," he added.