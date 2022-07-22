Mimi Chakraborty reacts to Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot: ‘Would appreciation have been same for a woman?'

Bengali actor and politician Mimi Chakraborty took to Twitter and shared her thoughts on Ranveer Singh baring it all in his recent photoshoot for a magazine. She reacted to the reception the actor's bold photos garnered on social media, and questioned whether a woman posing in similar pictures would get the same response. (Also read: Ranveer Singh ‘breaks the internet’ as he goes fully naked)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mimi tweeted on Friday, “Internet broke with Ranveer Singh's latest photoshoot and comments were (fire emojis) mostly. Just wondering if the appreciation would have been same if this were a woman. Or would you have burned her house down, taken up morchas, given her a death threat and slut shamed her.”

“We talk about equality, where is that now??!!!! You know right, it's your perspective that can change something or destroy it totally. In his case let's broaden our perspective because that body comes with a lot of sacrifice, trust me (no salt, no sugar, no carbs),” Mimi said in a tweet. Responding to her tweet, a person commented, “You can break the glass ceiling.” Another one tweeted, “I get your point but it’s hypothetical… We had similar photoshoots with Milind Soman and Madhu Sapre in the past... There were some sparks but largely people were cool about it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In some photos for Paper Magazine's cover shoot, Ranveer posed wearing nothing. In his interview in the magazine, Ranveer opened up about his films, his sartorial choices and also his familiarity with nakedness in general. “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances, I’ve been damn f**ing naked. You can see my f**ing soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a s**t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON