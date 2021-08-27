Minissha Lamba wishes boyfriend 'Akki Mal' on his birthday with throwback pics from Maldives. See post here

Actor Minissha Lamba on Friday wished her boyfriend on his birthday with several throwback pictures. Taking to Instagram, Minissha shared a post calling him 'Akki Mal' but didn't reveal his name.

In the old pictures, when she had travelled to the Maldives earlier this year, Minissha Lamba posed with her boyfriend in a hot tub. She also clicked pictures in an ocean-fed pool.

She captioned the pictures, "Happy Happy Akki Mal.... I wish you so much love and happiness < primarily with me of course > Here's to the most fun person I know ..the Best Jacuzzi partner I could ask for...the Most fun Travel buddy..My best date for a dinner out... The life of any party.. The most chilled out chiller person ..and the Best and Most Honourable Codenames Player in town To many more Birthdays together...Have a great one sweety ..( with me of course)."

Earlier this year, Minissha had told radio host Siddharth Kannan that she has been in her current relationship for a year. She had added that she has been keeping his identity a secret to maintain his privacy.

Though Minissha hasn't revealed his name, she often posts pictures on Instagram with her boyfriend. She was earlier married to Ryan Tham in 2015. She tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of close friends and family members. Last year in August, she had announced that the couple had divorced, calling it an amicable separation.

In June speaking with a leading daily, Minissha had said, “Often, two people are better off not living together and there’s no one who did wrong or is to be blamed in those circumstances. Some things are too private to talk about as it would be disrespectful to the other individual. However, I would like to emphasise that the end of a relationship or marriage is not the end of life. You will have another chance to love, be loved, and will be able to brush the past aside. The only reason I’m now talking about it is to help people stuck in similar situations and to show that things will get better. She had also added, “Currently, I’m in a happy relationship with a lovely person."

Meanwhile, Minissha is all set to make her debut in the digital space with Kasak, a web series on the Ullu app.

She made her Bollywood debut with Yahaan in 2005 and went on to feature in films such as Bachna Ae Haseeno, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Kidnap, Well Done Abba and Hum Tum Shabana. She had also participated in Bigg Boss season 8. Minissha has starred in shows like Internet Wala Love and Tenali Rama.