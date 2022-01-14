Mira Rajput calls Shahid Kapoor her ‘first love’ after he gives her a flying kiss. Watch

On Friday, actor Shahid Kapoor shared a video of himself with his wife Mira Rajput in the background. In the video, Shahid can be seen giving Mira a flying kiss.

In the monochrome video, Shahid gives a flying kiss to his wife. Mira, who was sitting on a chair in a park, looked busy doing something on her phone. Shahid captioned the clip, “Her first love is what she is staring at. But I’m ok being her second love also. What to do, love is like that only. #winterlove." Shahid also added Sachet Tandon's song Maiya Mainu from his movie Jersey to the video.

Mira reacted to the video and commented, “Nah, you’re my first love.” Shahid's brother, actor Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Awww,” he later commented “Straighten your back Mira.” She replied to Ishaan's comment and wrote, “@ishaankhatter ya okay. I was trying to look at something intricate on the phone, now leave me aloneeeee.” One fan reacted to Ishaan's comment and wrote, “Tum logon ka equation kitna sahi hai (You guys have a such a good equation with each other) Great bond."

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015 and are parents to two children--Misha and Zain. The couple often posts pictures and videos with each other.

Shahid will be next seen in Jersey where he will essay the role of Arjun Talwar. The film also stars actors Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Kamra in lead roles. The movie has been directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi. Earlier, Jersey was slated to hit the theatres on December 31, 2021, but has been postponed. It is a remake of actor Nani's movie of the same name.

