Mira Rajput channels inner Taylor Swift as she bids farewell to Virgo season: 'You need to calm down'

The Virgo season has come to an end and Mira Rajput is giving it a fitting farewell. The mother of two, who is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, took to Instagram and shared a video in which she listed traits of a Virgo.

The traits mentioned in the video are: 'Highly observant, can't deal with pretence, IDGAF unless I do, perfectionist, fiercely loyal, hate procrastination, logic over hyper emotions and brutally honest.' Gesturing at the traits, Mira, who wore a purple outfit and used a filter, lip-synced to Taylor Swift's song You Need To Calm Down.

She shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “See ya later VIRGO SZN Let me know your fav Virgo traits. Only.”

Mira, who is also a Virgo, celebrated her birthday earlier this month. She and Shahid took a trip to a hill station. Although the couple did not reveal the details of the destination, Mira shared a number of pictures from the stay. In a post, shared a day after her birthday, Mira revealed that they were staying a property near some woods.

During their trip, the couple enjoyed a picnic in the garden, hiked through the forest and enjoyed some coffee as well. Mira also shared a video of pine trees, covered in fog, and penned a thank you note for all the birthday wishes. “Thank you everyone for your warm wishes, enjoyed a DND day after ages,” she said in the post.

Shahid shared a couple of picture with Mira from the trip and wished her. “Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day we smile in each other’s arms but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy happy birthday,” he said.

Not only Mira but her children are also born in the Virgo season. While Mira celebrates her birthday on September 7, her daughter Misha was born on August 26 and son Zain was born on September 5.