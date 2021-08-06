Mira Rajput gets adorable makeover from daughter Misha, fan calls it her ‘best look so far’. Watch

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput captured the adorable moment as she got a makeover from her daughter Misha. In a video shared on her Instagram page, Mira could not stop smiling as Misha applied bright pink eye shadow on her eyelids. The clip ended with pictures of Mira showing off the results of Misha’s labour.

“Makeovers at The Girls Club. Makeup and photo credits : Little Missy. Get your kid to do your makeup! #makeuptransformation #makeup #makeover #kiddoesmakeup #girlsclub #motherdaughter,” the post was captioned.

Fans flocked to the comments section to shower love. “The cutest makeup artist and photographer ever,” one wrote. “Your best look by far!! Well done, mishupie,” another said. “She has grown up so fast,” a third added. Many also asked Mira to show Misha’s face. Only the little one’s hair and her hands were visible in the video.

Misha will turn five this month. Mira often gives fans glimpses of her various talents - from baking to painting. Earlier this week, Mira posted a cute photo of herself snuggling up with Misha and wrote, “Let me love you a little more, before you’re not so little anymore. On some days my big girl still wants to hug me and sleep… And yes you wonder aren’t they old enough? But that’s what.. thankfully not just yet. #birthdaymonth #virgogirls #mybaby.”

Mira has built a career as a social media influencer. She recently did a photoshoot and shared three pictures from it on Instagram. In all the photos, she wore a beige turtleneck outfit.

“The Japanese say you have three faces. The first face you show to the world,” she captioned the first image. The second post read, “The second face, you show to your friends and family.” In the third, she wrote, “The third face, you never show anyone. It is the truest reflection of who you are.”

Shahid, meanwhile, is currently shooting for Raj and DK’s Amazon Prime series, which marks his digital debut. He will also be seen in the sports drama Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur.