bollywood

Mira Rajput has an epic response to fan asking her to chose between Shahid Kapoor and their kids

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, conducted a fun 'this or that' session on Instagram. Check out her responses here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 10:24 AM IST
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have two kids - daughter Misha and son Zain.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recently conducted a 'this or that' session on Instagram and had some fun answers to fans' questions.

When a fan asked her to choose between Shahid and their children, she responded with, "we both share the same children". Shahid and Mira have a daughter, Misha, and a son Zain.

Mira responds to the questions
A screenshot of Mira's response.
She was also asked to chose her favourite celebrity between Shahid and AB de Villiers. Choosing AB, she wrote, "I will use my ghar ki daal lifeline for this question."

She was also asked to choose between Tommy Singh and Kabir Singh - two characters that Shahid has played. She chose Kabir, writing, "at least he loves someone else other than himself."

Mira chooses between Shahid;'s characters.

Shahid played the self-obsessed rockstar Tommy in the controversial film Udta Punjab. He played the titular role in the commercially successful but critically panned film, Kabir Singh, which was a remake of Telugu hit, Arjun Reddy.

Shahid recently completed the shoot of his upcoming sports drama, Jersey, a Hindi remake of the Telugu movie of the same name.

Shahid essays the role of a cricketer in the film. Jersey also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in supporting roles. The original film starred Telugu actor Nani and Shraddha Srinath, and was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Shahid will make his digital debut with an upcoming series created by Raj & DK.

